Shailendra Singh's Bharat Jeetega - An anthem to inspire and uplift Indians in these dark times

The sports and entertainment guru to unite and celebrate Indians across the globe through his helpline anthem – Bharat Jeetega

Throughout his thirty-five-year career as a game-changer in media, entertainment, and communications, Shailendra Singh has always celebrated India and worked to unite all 1.4 billion Indians across the planet, through love. This year, as the nation is going through a dark phase, he has created an anthem to uplift the spirit of India and Indians. His Anthem “Bharat Jeetega – Corona Harega”, showcases how India has always emerged victorious through all the tough situations in the past and proves that If we unite and fight as one, very soon we will win this fight against corona virus.

“These are really dark and unprecedented times for the country, we are fighting a war against Corona Virus and every Indian on this planet is working hard to get through this pandemic. I have created this song to uplift their spirits and to tell them that If we fight as one, we will definitely win! ” says Shailendra Singh, who has also written and co-composed the song.

The anthem has been sung by Nakash Aziz, a renowned Indian composer and singer having worked with Grammy Award winner, AR Rahman for films like Highway, Rockstar, Delhi 6 etc and composed by talented young composer, Anjana Ankur Singh. The anthem is released on Facebook and Youtube and will be available very soon on all leading music streaming platforms.

Earlier in 2019, Singh also created ONE INDIA MY INDIA anthem4good, which he co-created with India’s most beloved composer, Mithoon and released on 23 April 2019. Since it’s release it has won the hearts of the nation, garnering over 10 million views and over 50 million impressions and been featured on CNN/ Kapil Sharma Show (SONY)/ Dance India Dance (ZEE)/ Times Now/ many more and features superstar Sukhwinder Singh/ Jubin Nautiyal and Godswill.

To help the one’s in need you can call on the central corona virus helpline : +91-11-23978047