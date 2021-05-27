Machine Gun Kelly celebrates Megan Fox on their first anniversary

MUMBAI: One year ago, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's romance transformed into something much more.
The 31-year-old music star took to Twitter on Tuesday, May 25 to celebrate a major milestone in his relationship with the 34-year-old Transformers actress. As it turned out, this was the first anniversary of her uttering those three all-important little words to him.
"she said ‘i love you' one year ago today," Machine Gun Kelly adorably wrote.
Fans were understandably touched and impressed by his post, given that this isn't always a moment that couples remember to celebrate.
"LADIES HE REMEMBERED THIS [DATE]," one fan commented. "WE WILL NOT SETTLE FOR LESS!"
Another individual replied, "you and megan are cute as f--k."
A third follower wrote, "What a beautiful thing to celebrate on the evening of the super blood moon eclipse. Blessed be to you both."
Indeed, it was just over a year ago that rumors first surfaced about a connection between the two.
On May 18, 2020, just after they were photographed enjoying a drive together in Los Angeles, a source exclusively told E! News that the two stars "are hooking up, and have been for a little while."
Cut to a year later, and this has been an eventful time for the steamy couple for all sorts of reasons. The pair stole the show during the red carpet at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23 with their eye-popping PDA, proving the bond has only been getting stronger in the past 365 days.
Later that same evening, MGK gave a loving shout-out to his "twin soul" during his acceptance speech for Top Rock Artist at the ceremony.
MUMBAI: The second wave of the pandemic has not only swept hundreds of lives wiread more
MUMBAI: Owing to their engaging content and thought-provoking properties over the years, BIG FM,read more
MUMBAI: aawaz.com and HT Media Ltd’s Fever FM areread more
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched YouTube channel - Radio Cityread more
MUMBAI: Audio sharing platform PocketFM is in expansion mode and plans to expand its product and read more
MUMBAI: Following the news that Ellen DeGeneres' syndicated daytime talk show will end after its 19th season in spring 2022, NBC announced in a...read more
MUMBAI: The bride wore Vera Wang. Less than two weeks after Ariana Grande and her realtor husband Dalton Gomez said "I do" in a private ceremony at...read more
MUMBAI: Canada-based singer Johnny Roars says that many of his relatives in India have tested positive for Covid-19 and he’s worried. He’s glad that...read more
MUMBAI: Music is the perfect accompaniment to beat the summer heat. The ideal partner as you soak in some sunshine and give yourself a chance to...read more
MUMBAI: Some time last month, Justin Bieber had to face a lot of backlash from his Instagram followers for a certain hairstyle which, netizens...read more