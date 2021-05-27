Justin Bieber trimmed his hair shorter than you can imagine

MUMBAI: Some time last month, Justin Bieber had to face a lot of backlash from his Instagram followers for a certain hairstyle which, netizens alleged, reeked of cultural appropriation. The singer had shared a picture, wearing his hair in a style resembling locs, also called ‘dreadlocks’.
While this hairstyle has appeared in different cultures around the world, it is closely associated with Black hair, and is, therefore, considered problematic if a white person wears it.
He continued wearing his hair like that over the next several weeks, sharing many pictures.
MUMBAI: The second wave of the pandemic has not only swept hundreds of lives wiread more
MUMBAI: Owing to their engaging content and thought-provoking properties over the years, BIG FM,read more
MUMBAI: aawaz.com and HT Media Ltd’s Fever FM areread more
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched YouTube channel - Radio Cityread more
MUMBAI: Audio sharing platform PocketFM is in expansion mode and plans to expand its product and read more
MUMBAI: The bride wore Vera Wang. Less than two weeks after Ariana Grande and her realtor husband Dalton Gomez said "I do" in a private ceremony at...read more
MUMBAI: The sports and entertainment guru to unite and celebrate Indians across the globe through his helpline anthem – Bharat Jeetega read more
MUMBAI: One year ago, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's romance transformed into something much more. The 31-year-old music star took to Twitter on...read more
MUMBAI: Some time last month, Justin Bieber had to face a lot of backlash from his Instagram followers for a certain hairstyle which, netizens...read more
MUMBAI: The music maestro A.R. Rehman made his debut as a producer and co-writer with 99 Songs, which is currently streaming on Netflix directed...read more