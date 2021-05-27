For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  27 May 2021

Justin Bieber trimmed his hair shorter than you can imagine

MUMBAI: Some time last month, Justin Bieber had to face a lot of backlash from his Instagram followers for a certain hairstyle which, netizens alleged, reeked of cultural appropriation. The singer had shared a picture, wearing his hair in a style resembling locs, also called ‘dreadlocks’.

While this hairstyle has appeared in different cultures around the world, it is closely associated with Black hair, and is, therefore, considered problematic if a white person wears it.

He continued wearing his hair like that over the next several weeks, sharing many pictures.

