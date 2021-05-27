Inside Ariana Grande’s big day with Dalton Gomez

MUMBAI: The bride wore Vera Wang.

Less than two weeks after Ariana Grande and her realtor husband Dalton Gomez said "I do" in a private ceremony at Ariana's Montecito, Calif. home, new photos on Vogue revealed the bride and groom on their special day, which they shared with less than 20 guests in attendance. And yes, that includes pics of the "positions" singer's gorgeous wedding dress.

According to the magazine, Ariana—who also wore a Wang-designed gown at the 2018 Met Gala inspired by the Sistine Chapel—made an arrangement with the designer to craft her wedding dress years earlier. Wang made good on that promise, designing an empire waist dress with a sculpted neckline for the Grammy winner.

Dalton, meanwhile, wore a black and white suit designed by Tom Ford.

Another celebrity favorite designer, Lorraine Schwartz, designed pearl and diamond earrings for Ari—with a special significance behind them. The singer wore one earring upside down, as a way to mark the challenging or "upside down" moments of her life.

Ariana, whose album Sweetener features a photo of herself upside down, tweeted about her reason for the upside down aesthetic in June 2018. She wrote, "i showed aaron a photo and he was sitting opposite me and he said ‘i even love it upsidedown' and that was kind of it for me at the time i had been feeling v ‘upsidedown' for a while & the simplicity of that was like oh duh wow my bestie a genius. everything clicked after that."

That December, she even decorated for Christmas with an upside down tree!

There's nothing else upside down about Ariana's wedding with Dalton, however. She walked down the aisle with both her parents, Joan Grande and Ed Butera, despite her song "thank u, next" only detailing how she would be "holding hands" with her "mama" during this special moment.

Ariana and Ed, who had a challenging relationship over the years, solidified that they were on much better terms when she changed the lyrics of "thank u, next" during her 2020 Grammys performance from "I'll be thanking my dad / 'Cuz she grew from the drama," to "I'll be thanking my dad / 'Cuz he's really awesome."

The decor was also special: Flowers were suspended from the ceiling, and the room was lit by the glow of candlelight.

As Ariana sang of her wedding day in "thank u, next," she "only wanna do it once real bad." And it was certainly a once in a lifetime event! See even more photos from the big day below.