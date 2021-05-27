I wish I was in India to do my part and save people: Johnny Roars

MUMBAI: Canada-based singer Johnny Roars says that many of his relatives in India have tested positive for Covid-19 and he’s worried. He’s glad that his cousins and other relatives have people around to look after them for help and support, because the situation in India is quite bad.

Several celebrities have been doing their bit to help the needy during this second wave of Covid-19 crisis. And despite being in Canada, Johnny has also been doing his bit. “I’m not in India, but I sent some monetary donations to help anyone affected or in dire need of oxygen or medicines,” he says, adding that he wishes to support more people suffering in these days of crisis.

“My heart goes out to millions of those affected, and their families. It is upsetting to see what they are going through. I wish I was in India to do my part and save people,” says the musician.