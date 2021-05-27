For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  27 May 2021 13:32 |  By RnMTeam

8 viral songs turn up the heat as they battle their way to becoming the Summer Anthem of 2021

MUMBAI: Music is the perfect accompaniment to beat the summer heat. The ideal partner as you soak in some sunshine and give yourself a chance to unwind. Whether you’re in the mood for an emotional ballad or you want to groove to a sultry R&B track, these hit tracks have it all. Adding some friendly competition to the mix, Vh1 is hosting the Summer League 2021, pitting these viral songs against each other in a race to win the title of the Vh1 Summer Anthem of 2021.

Here are the 8 trendy songs that will battle head-to-head to win the title. Which one is your favorite?

1. Peaches by Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon

Bieber fans across the world were elated when the popstar dropped this LITT track. With audiences going gaga for the groovy song, it soared to #1 on international charts in no time. The pop and R&B fusion record was accompanied by an equally compelling music video featuring Bieber cruising Las Vegas in a bright peach suit. Oh damn Bieber!

Listen to it here:

2. Leave The Door Open by Bruno Mars, Anderson, Paak & Silk Sonic

What you doin’? Where you at’? Instantly liked by listeners, and blown up on Instagram reels by Influencers, this soulful song garnered massive critical acclaiming owing to its smooth composition and seamless vocals. The highly appreciated track took its retro vibes to new heights with their brilliant rendition at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

Listen to it here:

3. Driver’s License by Olivia Rodrigo

At a mere age of 17 years, Olivia Rodrigo has captured millions of hearts with her moving lyrics everyone can universally relate to. Her breakout song Driver’s License struck a nerve with listeners, describing the pain of heartbreak beautifully. Is she the new Taylor Swift? Well BRB, because we are definitely crying to this!

Listen to it here:

4. Film Out by BTS

Going viral is South Korean boyband BTS’ forte. Thair their track Film Out being another feather in their cap as one of their most popular songs. The music video for the same was a hypnotizing mixture of boys of the band sharing memories they cherish amongst each other. Wait.. are you already swooning over them?

Listen to it here:

5. Save Your Tears by The Weeknd & Ariana Grande

The Weeknd + Ariana + Animated music video; name a better combination and I’ll wait! This iconic remix combined the power of The Weeknd’s R&B style and Ariana Grande’s brilliant vocals to create this catchy remix. The chart-topping track was followed by an animated music video that received a staggering 60+ million views!

Listen to it here:

6. Break Free by When Chai Met Toast

Indian Indie-music is clearly up and running with the international artists. The soulful band from Kochi moved their listeners to tears with their Tamil track Break Free. Representing the booming space of indie music in the country, the sweet and emotional song and its music video beautifully capture a spectrum of human emotions.

Listen to it here:

7. Here is Beautiful by Shalmali X Sunidhi Chauhan

Collaborating with Bollywood Singer Sunidhi Chauhan, Shalmani created this self-love anthem audiences have devoured. The harmonious musicians appreciated beauty in a simplistic ode to life and nature. The song went viral on twitter and reached to the elite Times Square Billboard for the picturesque track that it is.

Listen to it here:

8. Baila Conmigo by Selena Gomez and Rauw Alejandro

Bilingual popstar Selena Gomez ventured into the Spanish music for the very first time with this catchy record. The song garnered massive success as surprised listeners couldn’t get enough of the jazzy track. Paying tribute to her Latin American heritage, the singer’s evolution in her musical journey as well as her personal life shines bright in the upbeat song. Are you already practicing your salsa moves to it?

Listen to it here:

Tags
Justin Bieber Baila Conmigo Selena Gomez Rauw Alejandro The Weeknd Ariana Grande
Related news
News | 27 May 2021

Justin Bieber trimmed his hair shorter than you can imagine

MUMBAI: Some time last month, Justin Bieber had to face a lot of backlash from his Instagram followers for a certain hairstyle which, netizens alleged, reeked of cultural appropriation. The singer had shared a picture, wearing his hair in a style resembling locs, also called ‘dreadlocks’.

read more
News | 27 May 2021

Inside Ariana Grande’s big day with Dalton Gomez

MUMBAI: The bride wore Vera Wang.

read more
News | 26 May 2021

Watch young Selena Gomez adorable video lip syncing Britney Spears track 'Don't Go Knockin' At My Door'

MUMBAI: She may be a household name now. But years before catapulting to fame, Selena Gomez was just a young girl belting out her favorite Britney Spears tunes.

read more
News | 19 May 2021

Get ready for the Battle of Tunes with Vh1 Summer League 2021

Mumbai: Summer is here and our favorite tracks are on stake in a battle that promises to be truly fierce.

read more
News | 19 May 2021

Watch Selena Gomez's 'Only Murders in the Building' teaser

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez Teases "SG3" Era--And Fans Are Freaking Out! There's a mystery afoot, and only three people who can solve it: Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Shamir Tandon encourages the youth through his digital property, ‘Learnings from the Legends: The distance between 99 and 100’

MUMBAI: The second wave of the pandemic has not only swept hundreds of lives wiread more

News
BIG FM successfully culminates Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho Season 2 with Sadhguru on the back of some major learnings and life lessons

MUMBAI: Owing to their engaging content and thought-provoking properties over the years, BIG FM,read more

News
AAWAZ.COM and Fever FM come together to create live audio experiences

MUMBAI: aawaz.com and HT Media Ltd’s Fever FM areread more

News
Radio City Launches Radio City Indie, a YouTube Channel for Indie Music Lovers and Artists with The Singing Sensation Shalmali

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched YouTube channel - Radio Cityread more

News
PocketFM plans expansion of operations

MUMBAI: Audio sharing platform PocketFM is in expansion mode and plans to expand its product and read more

top# 5 articles

1
Justin Bieber trimmed his hair shorter than you can imagine

MUMBAI: Some time last month, Justin Bieber had to face a lot of backlash from his Instagram followers for a certain hairstyle which, netizens...read more

2
Inside Ariana Grande’s big day with Dalton Gomez

MUMBAI: The bride wore Vera Wang. Less than two weeks after Ariana Grande and her realtor husband Dalton Gomez said "I do" in a private ceremony at...read more

3
Shailendra Singh's Bharat Jeetega - An anthem to inspire and uplift Indians in these dark times

MUMBAI: The sports and entertainment guru to unite and celebrate Indians across the globe through his helpline anthem – Bharat Jeetega read more

4
Machine Gun Kelly celebrates Megan Fox on their first anniversary

MUMBAI: One year ago, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's romance transformed into something much more. The 31-year-old music star took to Twitter on...read more

5
Warina Hussain cameo's for A.R Rahman's 99 songs

MUMBAI: The music maestro A.R. Rehman made his debut as a producer and co-writer with 99 Songs, which is currently streaming on Netflix directed...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games