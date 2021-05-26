Watch young Selena Gomez adorable video lip syncing Britney Spears track 'Don't Go Knockin' At My Door'

MUMBAI: She may be a household name now.

But years before catapulting to fame, Selena Gomez was just a young girl belting out her favorite Britney Spears tunes.

On Tuesday, the actress, 28, posted a throwback video of herself as a child singing the song Don't Go Knockin' At My Door.

Looking ultra cool in clear blue shades, Selena belted the track with attitude before a screensaver-style video containing images of galaxies, tornados, and light beams.

As the song ended, Selena confidently removed her sunglasses from her face and gazed at the camera with a fierce expression.