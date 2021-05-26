For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  26 May 2021 13:40 |  By RnMTeam

Watch young Selena Gomez adorable video lip syncing Britney Spears track 'Don't Go Knockin' At My Door'

MUMBAI: She may be a household name now.
But years before catapulting to fame, Selena Gomez was just a young girl belting out her favorite Britney Spears tunes.
On Tuesday, the actress, 28, posted a throwback video of herself as a child singing the song Don't Go Knockin' At My Door.

Looking ultra cool in clear blue shades, Selena belted the track with attitude before a screensaver-style video containing images of galaxies, tornados, and light beams.

As the song ended, Selena confidently removed her sunglasses from her face and gazed at the camera with a fierce expression.

Tags
Selena Gomez Britney Spears music
Related news
News | 26 May 2021

See Lil Nas X side of story during his Saturday Night Live wardrobe malfunction

MUMBAI: Lil Nas X has already declared he will "never trust pants again."

read more
News | 26 May 2021

SpotlampE presents ‘Party La’ a peppy, upbeat Marathi dance number by Varun Likhate

MUMBAI: 9X Media’s Indie Music Label SpotlampE has launched a peppy Marathi dance track titled ‘Party La’ by the multitalented artiste Varun Likhate. ‘Party La’ is a cheerful dance number which will liven up the somber mood of listeners in the current trying times!

read more
News | 26 May 2021

Pawandeep Rajan turns Harmonium tutor for Arunita Kanjilal on Indian Idol Season 12

MUMBAI: The upcoming weekend episode of Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol Season 12 is going to be a musical bonanza where, viewers will see the boys and girls battle it out with their singing talent!

read more
News | 26 May 2021

Jubin Nautiyal continue to help people in Uttarakhand to fight Covid - 19

MUMBAI, Recently, Jubin has been on rise with his latest released songs and international project the theme song 'Breaking The Rules' from the Hollywood film Initiation.

read more
News | 26 May 2021

More than the song I loved the philosophy of it - Udit Narayan

MUMBAI: “We needed a great voice to justify this song. The first name that came to our mind was Udit ji. Initially, we thought it would be a challenge for he is such a veteran singer. We had faith in our song and that worked.” says lyricist, Anant, as he shares his experience.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Shamir Tandon encourages the youth through his digital property, ‘Learnings from the Legends: The distance between 99 and 100’

MUMBAI: The second wave of the pandemic has not only swept hundreds of lives wiread more

News
BIG FM successfully culminates Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho Season 2 with Sadhguru on the back of some major learnings and life lessons

MUMBAI: Owing to their engaging content and thought-provoking properties over the years, BIG FM,read more

News
AAWAZ.COM and Fever FM come together to create live audio experiences

MUMBAI: aawaz.com and HT Media Ltd’s Fever FM areread more

News
Radio City Launches Radio City Indie, a YouTube Channel for Indie Music Lovers and Artists with The Singing Sensation Shalmali

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched YouTube channel - Radio Cityread more

News
PocketFM plans expansion of operations

MUMBAI: Audio sharing platform PocketFM is in expansion mode and plans to expand its product and read more

top# 5 articles

1
See Lil Nas X side of story during his Saturday Night Live wardrobe malfunction

MUMBAI: Lil Nas X has already declared he will "never trust pants again." The "Call Me By Your Name" singer made an appearance during the May 24th...read more

2
SpotlampE presents ‘Party La’ a peppy, upbeat Marathi dance number by Varun Likhate

MUMBAI: 9X Media’s Indie Music Label SpotlampE has launched a peppy Marathi dance track titled ‘Party La’ by the multitalented artiste Varun Likhate...read more

3
Jammu Hip-Hop Artist Shen B's 'Sunshine' is a Vibrant and Philosophical Summer Anthem

MUMBAI: Hip-hop artist Shayaan Bhat aka Shen B has released his latest single, “Sunshine.” The track drops on the heels of Shen B’s acclaimed debut...read more

4
Vanic releases third album single 'PTLD' via Seeking Blue

MUMBAI: Vanic is back with ‘PTLD’, the third lead single off of the DJ/producer’s upcoming full-length album. This time around he’s enlisted the...read more

5
Jubin Nautiyal continue to help people in Uttarakhand to fight Covid - 19

MUMBAI, Recently, Jubin has been on rise with his latest released songs and international project the theme song 'Breaking The Rules' from the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games