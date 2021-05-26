Vanic releases third album single 'PTLD' via Seeking Blue

MUMBAI: Vanic is back with ‘PTLD’, the third lead single off of the DJ/producer’s upcoming full-length album. This time around he’s enlisted the vocal talent of fellow Canadian and vocalist LØLØ, who truly drives home the track’s themes of heartbreak post-breakup with her wonderful vocal execution throughout. Vanic’s latest directly follows the other previous two lead singles, ‘Run’ and ‘Earn It’, released earlier this year. Out now via Seeking Blue Records, ‘PTLD’ is available to listen to across all streaming platforms.

The heady tune begins with discordant, glitchy sounds layered on top of one another, and is quickly followed by LØLØ’s melodious singing. Rife with an inimitable, edgy flair, Vanic’s newest future bass production juxtaposes the flowing vocal execution with commanding, forcible bass drops, which characterize the majority of the hard-hitting musical endeavor. Without ever letting up, the heart-fluttering bass music gem audibly showcases various themes of beauty and intensity throughout, common elements often present in Vanic’s sonic creative vision. Overall, ‘PTLD’ conveys a true sense of what one feels when experiencing true heartbreak from a love that simply withers away.

'PTSD is a common side effect that can happen when people experience trauma. We wrote PTLD about experiencing the same sort of effects after being put through the trauma of a broken heart. Heartbreak really sucks, and after going through it, you might not want to let anyone else in for a while after. You get triggered at little things that remind you of an ex, you’re scared to meet new people, you convince yourself you’re not looking for anything serious — because the last time hurt too bad. That’s what we’d call, PTLD— post traumatic love disorder.' - Vanic & LØLØ

Vanic is a Vancouver-based talent who has been actively crafting his unique take on electronic dance music since 2012, eventually making waves several years later in 2016 with his debut hit single ‘Samurai’. Over time the established creative force’s various remixes and original productions have placed him on the map. Notable releases include 2017’s ‘Too Soon’, which hit the U.S. Dance chart Top 40 list, as well as his 2019 collaborations ‘Save Yourself’ with Gloria Kim and ‘Forever Down’ with Saint Sinner and Wifisfuneral.

LØLØ is an up-and-coming, breakthrough alt-pop songstress hailing from Toronto. Since 2019, her indie-leaning, radio-ready music has garnered the attention of many, especially via the artist’s TikTok page. Her feature on ‘PTLD’ follows up her latest single from this April, ‘Death Wish’.

Vanic’s latest offering is a relentlessly unyielding tour de force of sound replete with a palpably impassioned fervor, that ultimately sets the tone as for what to expect with his highly-anticipated forthcoming album.