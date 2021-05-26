Stevie Krash unleashes new Kryteria bomb via HELIX collaboration 'U & I'

MUMBAI: Following previous releases on Steve Angello’s SIZE Records, and Axwell’s Axtone imprint, Portugese producer Stevie Krash once again flexes the muscles of his powerful production prowess, this time alongside HELIX. The new single, ‘U & I’, encapsulates the breakbeat-inspired style which Stevie showcased on his Corey James collaboration ‘Somewhere In My Heart’, and follows his remix of Kryder’s very own Tom Staar team-up ‘Waiting On My Love’.

Previously appearing on the Groove King’s ‘God Save The Groove: Miami’ compilation with Pete K & Al Sharif collab ‘Soul Heaven’, the release of ‘U & I’ marks yet another Kryteria release for Stevie Krash, who dropped his Versus and Kremerk collaboration ‘Breakthrough’ (feat. Nino Lucarelli) on the label last month. The producer is certainly no stranger to releasing on Kryder’s labels, after recently dropping his Sosumi hit ‘Make The Bass Go’.

Following the release of ‘Overdrive’ on Third Party’s Release Records imprint, HELIX has been making waves with ‘Collide’, a groove-induced production which featured on the tribal sounds of ‘God Save The Groove Vol. 2: The Miami Edition (Mixed by Kryder)’. With ‘U & I’ showcasing the signature styles of both producers, the track is packed with a frenetic energy which is sure to translate to the dance-floor as the Summer season approaches.

Following an imperious 2021 release schedule for Kryder’s Sosumi Records label, the release of ‘U & I’ marks the third single on Kryteria in 2021. With the creation of Kryder’s Kryteria Records label also witnessing the birth of several huge parties, including the iconic ADE boat party in Amsterdam in 2018, 2021 will see the label further impact the scene with an explosive bang, bringing a vast and varied range of the more premier-quality dance productions made. With lockdown restrictions now easing into the Summer, this one is sure to prove one of this 2021’s most played productions as dancefloors finally begin to open up once again!