Stephanie Quayle celebrates the Indomitable spirit of the Western Woman with the release of concept video

MUMBAI: As a woman that grew up in Montana, Big Sky Music Group recording artist, Stephanie Quayle, is passionate about embracing her western roots and celebrating the western lifestyle that made her who she is today. Premiering exclusively with Taste of Country, the "Wild Frontier: Women of the West" concept video spotlights ten exceptional women with inspiring stories and talents, from rodeo queens, entrepreneurs, athletes, to crafts-women, who all continue to inspire future generations to be strong, confident and innovative pioneers in their space.

WATCH: “Wild Frontier: Women of the West”

“If you ask me… the women of the West is how the West was won,” says Stephanie. “This concept video for ‘Wild Frontier’ is all about sharing their legacies and continuing the message of the cowgirl heart — it’s not about fitting in, it’s about breaking the mold. The best way to share our message forward is to watch cowgirls ‘do,’ and for young girls to look up to them and know that this wild frontier is ours for the taking — to create, respect and push ourselves without limits.”

In the video, set to her recent single "Wild Frontier," written by Maren Morris, Shane McAnally and Ross Copperman, Quayle brings her love and respect of the western culture to the country music forefront and puts the spotlight on some of the women who are keeping the West wild their way. Created by videographer/director, Erika Rock, in collaboration with McFarland Productions (whose owner Natalie McFarland is also featured,) the "Wild Frontier: Women of the West" concept video features the following women:

Catie Kershner

Kershner Custom Silver, Catie is a one man shop custom silversmith who makes beautiful western inspired jewelry for women. She was recently honored as part of Cowgirl Magazine’s 30 Under 30.

Brandi Phillips

Trick rider, trick roper, clinician, team roper and horse trainer. She was recently honored as part of Cowgirl Magazine’s 30 Under 30.

Mesa Pate

Director at Art of the Cowgirl as well as a bucking bull breeder and trainer among many other things.

Tammy Pate

Founder of Art of the Cowgirl. Boot Maker. Supporter of the Western Industry. Clinician.

Adele Schott

Adele is a sixth generation rancher in Wallowa County, Oregon. Adele works with her husband Mark Schoot as well as the family ranch, 6 Ranch.

Amy Raymond

Raymond Silver Co & Rollin Rock Angus, Amy is a custom silversmith and specializes in western bright cut engraved pieces. She makes jewelry, buckles and gear.

Ja’Dayia Kursh

Miss Rodeo Coal Hill Arkansas, becoming the first African American rodeo queen in her home state

Natalie McFarland

Founder & Creator of McFarland Productions; specializes in professional photography and videography for ranches, farms, brands, fashion, makers, rodeos, events, and more.

Sydney Jones

2019 Pendleton Roundup Queen

Coming soon, Stephanie plans to share her own story as well as some of the other women through honest and captivating conversations through the accompanying “Wild Frontier: Women of the West” Instagram Live event.

Stay tuned for even more new music from Stephanie this year and be on the look for upcoming live shows near you as she returns to the road!