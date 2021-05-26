SpotlampE presents ‘Party La’ a peppy, upbeat Marathi dance number by Varun Likhate

MUMBAI: 9X Media’s Indie Music Label SpotlampE has launched a peppy Marathi dance track titled ‘Party La’ by the multitalented artiste Varun Likhate. ‘Party La’ is a cheerful dance number which will liven up the somber mood of listeners in the current trying times! ‘Party La’ is available on SpotlampE from 25th May and the song also airs extensively on 9X Jhakaas, India’s foremost Marathi music television channel.

A fast-paced Marathi rap and dance number, ‘Party La’ features the super talented artiste Varun Likhate who has written, composed & sung the song. The refreshing music video choreographed and directedby the super talented team at Ranju Varghese Creations oozes great style! ‘Party La’ is a sassy number with a cool fun vibe to it.

Varun Likhate is a music composer, lyricist and rapper. Known for his energetic dance numbers & sublime melodies, most of his songs as a Music Director are a mega hit on Marathi music charts. Varun has also written lyrics & rapped in Hindi film songs, web series & television commercials.

Speaking about ‘Party La’, Varun Likhate said, “I am super excited to present ‘Party La’ to Marathi music lovers! The song is special to me as I have written, composed and sung it besides featuring in the music video. Also, it’s amazing to collaborate with SpotlampE, which is playing a crucial role in building the Marathi independent music genre. I hope my song ‘Party La’ will help to elevate the mood of the listeners in the current stressful times.”

In a short span of time SpotlampE has built a robust repertoire of music. The vibrant indie music label has collaborated with many established as well as upcoming musicians to launch a variety of original tracks, across genres and languages.

Commenting on the song, Kanan Dave, Business Head, SpotlampE said, “After the success of our recently released Marathi song ‘Rapchicks’, we at SpotlampE are excited to present ‘Party La’ an up-tempo party song by the talented Varun Likhate. The song’s music, hummable lyrics, fun party visuals and the cool dance vibes make it complete entertainer!”

Along with the YouTube Channel of SpotlampE, ‘Party La’ will be aired extensively on 9X Jhakaas. The party track will be promoted across the social media handles of SpotlampE and 9X Jhakaas. The song will be widely available across all the Audio & Video streaming platforms.