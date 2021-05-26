Pawandeep Rajan turns Harmonium tutor for Arunita Kanjilal on Indian Idol Season 12

MUMBAI: The upcoming weekend episode of Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol Season 12 is going to be a musical bonanza where, viewers will see the boys and girls battle it out with their singing talent! The super dynamic host, Aditya Narayan will be seen raising the bar with his witty sense of humor and engage in some fun banter with the judges and contestants on the show. Judged by Anu Malik and well-known lyricist Manoj Muntashir viewers will see a new twist where Anu Malik will be supporting the girls and Manoj Muntashir will leading the boys.

While all the contestants put forward an excellent performance, contestants Anurita Kanjilal and Anjali Gaikwad’s fabulous performance on the song Laaga Chunri Mein Daag wins the spotlight. The cherry on the cake was the fact that for the first time, Arunita will be seen playing the Harmonium! During the duo’s performance, Anjali Gaikwad mesmerized everyone with her voice while Anurita surprised everyone with her harmonium playing skills. Witnessing an outburst of talent on the stage, everyone truly acknowledged their efforts. Judge Anu Malik was happy to see this side of Anurita and was inquisitee to know what made her learn the instrument.

Answering his question Arunita Kanjilal shares, "I always had an inclination towards learning the harmonium but never had the chance to do so. Finally because of Indian Idol Season 12, the opportunity presented itself and this time, I had taken it upon myself to master the instrument. I turned to Pawandeep Rajan who was kind and patient enough to train me for a couple of weeks which further gave me confidence to perform on stage. I look forward to learn many more musical instruments from him in the future. He is a very genuine and helpful person and I am glad to have found a tutor in him.”

