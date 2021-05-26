For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  26 May 2021 10:25 |  By RnMTeam

More than the song I loved the philosophy of it - Udit Narayan

MUMBAI: “We needed a great voice to justify this song. The first name that came to our mind was Udit ji. Initially, we thought it would be a challenge for he is such a veteran singer. We had faith in our song and that worked.” says lyricist, Anant, as he shares his experience. “Udit ji was quite impressed with the song when he heard the lyrics. He is a simpleton and he lives by the same philosophy. He was immediately sold on the idea. I must say that he not only imbibed but also lived the core idea of the song even before we started recording it,” adds Anant.

“mere liye to jeevan ki philosophy hai…Maza aa gaya!’ These were the words that came straight from Udit Narayan when he was asked about his feelings about the song that he sang for the film Itwaar. It’s a song that will heal the souls and give a renewed energy to move ahead in life. A peppy, upbeat number rendered in the voice of the enigmatic singer Udit Narayan has a message everyone will relate with, especially in the grim times we’re living in today.

Music Composer Shantanu Sudame could not hide the gleam of happiness in his eyes when he was asked about the song and he added, “I was a mere participant in Indian Idol when I had first met Udit ji as his die hard fan and I feel blessed to share the song composed by me and sung by the veteran.”
Shantanu added, “Udit ji, didn’t change a single note and it was his magnanimity that he took my suggestions to sing the song the way I had envisaged it.

Anant and Shatanu as a team have worked on several other projects but this song has proven a milestone for them and they thanked the director Rahul Srivastava for making them a part of this journey. Anant explains director’s brief, “ Rahul asked for a daily mantra of life from a modern day Kabir, the saintly philosophy behind the song should emphasise that a positive state of mind will open up fresh perspectives that can find solution to life’s problems.”

Itwaar is a story revolving around the protagonist Anubhav Verma played by Kumud Mishra, a middle-aged working professional who is forced to relocate to support his only son's studies. He gets upset with a bad news that has a domino effect on his entire day, and one after the other, he finds himself surrounded by negativity in whatever he does. He fails to recognise the fact that the world remains unchanged, but it’s the negativity of his mind that takes over everything, thus failing him to find the simplest solution of worldly problems.

The film has received international acclaim at the RiverToRiver 18th Florence Indian Film Festival in Italy. It received the Special Jury Award at 16th Kalpanirjhar International Short Fiction Film Festival 2018 and Filmingo International Short Film Festival 2018. The film was an official selection at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2019, 9th Jagran Film Festival 2018 and many more.

Written and directed by Rahul Srivastava, Itwaar stars Kumud Mishra, Harshit Sidhwani and Lubna Salim in key roles. The film is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Tags
Udit Narayan Disney hotstar music
Related news
News | 26 May 2021

See Lil Nas X side of story during his Saturday Night Live wardrobe malfunction

MUMBAI: Lil Nas X has already declared he will "never trust pants again."

read more
News | 26 May 2021

Watch young Selena Gomez adorable video lip syncing Britney Spears track 'Don't Go Knockin' At My Door'

MUMBAI: She may be a household name now. But years before catapulting to fame, Selena Gomez was just a young girl belting out her favorite Britney Spears tunes.

read more
News | 26 May 2021

SpotlampE presents ‘Party La’ a peppy, upbeat Marathi dance number by Varun Likhate

MUMBAI: 9X Media’s Indie Music Label SpotlampE has launched a peppy Marathi dance track titled ‘Party La’ by the multitalented artiste Varun Likhate. ‘Party La’ is a cheerful dance number which will liven up the somber mood of listeners in the current trying times!

read more
News | 26 May 2021

Pawandeep Rajan turns Harmonium tutor for Arunita Kanjilal on Indian Idol Season 12

MUMBAI: The upcoming weekend episode of Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol Season 12 is going to be a musical bonanza where, viewers will see the boys and girls battle it out with their singing talent!

read more
News | 26 May 2021

Jubin Nautiyal continue to help people in Uttarakhand to fight Covid - 19

MUMBAI, Recently, Jubin has been on rise with his latest released songs and international project the theme song 'Breaking The Rules' from the Hollywood film Initiation.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Shamir Tandon encourages the youth through his digital property, ‘Learnings from the Legends: The distance between 99 and 100’

MUMBAI: The second wave of the pandemic has not only swept hundreds of lives wiread more

News
BIG FM successfully culminates Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho Season 2 with Sadhguru on the back of some major learnings and life lessons

MUMBAI: Owing to their engaging content and thought-provoking properties over the years, BIG FM,read more

News
AAWAZ.COM and Fever FM come together to create live audio experiences

MUMBAI: aawaz.com and HT Media Ltd’s Fever FM areread more

News
Radio City Launches Radio City Indie, a YouTube Channel for Indie Music Lovers and Artists with The Singing Sensation Shalmali

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched YouTube channel - Radio Cityread more

News
PocketFM plans expansion of operations

MUMBAI: Audio sharing platform PocketFM is in expansion mode and plans to expand its product and read more

top# 5 articles

1
Jubin Nautiyal continue to help people in Uttarakhand to fight Covid - 19

MUMBAI, Recently, Jubin has been on rise with his latest released songs and international project the theme song 'Breaking The Rules' from the...read more

2
Pawandeep Rajan turns Harmonium tutor for Arunita Kanjilal on Indian Idol Season 12

MUMBAI: The upcoming weekend episode of Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol Season 12 is going to be a musical bonanza where, viewers will...read more

3
Vanic releases third album single 'PTLD' via Seeking Blue

MUMBAI: Vanic is back with ‘PTLD’, the third lead single off of the DJ/producer’s upcoming full-length album. This time around he’s enlisted the...read more

4
Sachet & Parampara began the most viral Instagram trend with their song Meera K Prabhu!

MUMBAI: Ever since the composer duo, Sachet and Parampara Tandon started making reels for Instagram, original mixes for their social media and even...read more

5
Watch young Selena Gomez adorable video lip syncing Britney Spears track 'Don't Go Knockin' At My Door'

MUMBAI: She may be a household name now. But years before catapulting to fame, Selena Gomez was just a young girl belting out her favorite Britney...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games