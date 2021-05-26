Jubin Nautiyal continue to help people in Uttarakhand to fight Covid - 19

MUMBAI, Recently, Jubin has been on rise with his latest released songs and international project the theme song 'Breaking The Rules' from the Hollywood film Initiation. The singer constantly has been carried his mission to help people in Uttarakhand to over come their misery due to pandemic and rise in number of cases there.
Seeing Uttarakhand moaning with Covid-19, Jubin has left no stone unturned and started helping patients and people suffering in pandemic. In Lock Down-1, he helped people in Jaunsar valley where ration kits were distributed to the people for months and raised funds through one of a kind digital concert in India. Helping the ones in need and keep the others entertained was singers objective during the lockdown.
Moreover, Jubin is currently set out to rural areas of Uttrakhand to distribute masks, santizers, medicines and basic necessities for the needy. He states, 'hailing from the dev bhoomi of uttarakhand , we need to spread love and light, not panic and confusion. We can only defeat it if we stand together and fight together. This is the time to forget all differences in cast race religion and stand together as human beings . Aakhir ek insaan hi insaan ke kaam aata hai. We are in together and I'm trying to best to help people in need in my hometown. I would request everyone to be safe and get vaccinated so that we can responsibly help others in need.'
MUMBAI: The second wave of the pandemic has not only swept hundreds of lives wiread more
MUMBAI: Owing to their engaging content and thought-provoking properties over the years, BIG FM,read more
MUMBAI: aawaz.com and HT Media Ltd’s Fever FM areread more
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched YouTube channel - Radio Cityread more
MUMBAI: Audio sharing platform PocketFM is in expansion mode and plans to expand its product and read more
MUMBAI: The upcoming weekend episode of Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol Season 12 is going to be a musical bonanza where, viewers will...read more
MUMBAI: Vanic is back with ‘PTLD’, the third lead single off of the DJ/producer’s upcoming full-length album. This time around he’s enlisted the...read more
MUMBAI: Ever since the composer duo, Sachet and Parampara Tandon started making reels for Instagram, original mixes for their social media and even...read more
MUMBAI: She may be a household name now. But years before catapulting to fame, Selena Gomez was just a young girl belting out her favorite Britney...read more
MUMBAI: Lil Nas X has already declared he will "never trust pants again." The "Call Me By Your Name" singer made an appearance during the May 24th...read more