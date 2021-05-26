Jubin Nautiyal continue to help people in Uttarakhand to fight Covid - 19

MUMBAI, Recently, Jubin has been on rise with his latest released songs and international project the theme song 'Breaking The Rules' from the Hollywood film Initiation. The singer constantly has been carried his mission to help people in Uttarakhand to over come their misery due to pandemic and rise in number of cases there.

Seeing Uttarakhand moaning with Covid-19, Jubin has left no stone unturned and started helping patients and people suffering in pandemic. In Lock Down-1, he helped people in Jaunsar valley where ration kits were distributed to the people for months and raised funds through one of a kind digital concert in India. Helping the ones in need and keep the others entertained was singers objective during the lockdown.

Moreover, Jubin is currently set out to rural areas of Uttrakhand to distribute masks, santizers, medicines and basic necessities for the needy. He states, 'hailing from the dev bhoomi of uttarakhand , we need to spread love and light, not panic and confusion. We can only defeat it if we stand together and fight together. This is the time to forget all differences in cast race religion and stand together as human beings . Aakhir ek insaan hi insaan ke kaam aata hai. We are in together and I'm trying to best to help people in need in my hometown. I would request everyone to be safe and get vaccinated so that we can responsibly help others in need.'