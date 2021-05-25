TOMORROW X TOGETHER release new album

MUMBAI: Songs include title track “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori” and English single “Magic”
K-pop’s 4th generation leaders to release new album on May 31
SEOUL - May 25, 2021 - K-pop’s 4th generation ‘It’ boys TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, HUENINGKAI) revealed the official tracklist for their upcoming 2nd studio album, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE. The album is set for release on May 31.
The official tracklist announced eight tracks for The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE, including the title track “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori” (read Zero by One Love Song) as well as “Anti-Romantic,” “Magic,” “Ice Cream,” “What if I had been that PUMA,” “No Rules,” “Dear Sputnik,” and “Frost.”
The band’s new title track “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori” is the unequivocal declaration of a boy’s first love. The song expresses a boy’s certainty in the love he feels for ‘you,’ who came to him in a world of chaos. The title uses numbers to visually represent that in this world of zero (0), ‘you’ are my one (1) and only.
Also noteworthy is “Magic,” TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s first English song. The track is dedicated to ‘you’ whose magic thaws the ice that held me.
The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE shows off an impressive roster of global producers from a wide range of musical styles. “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori” is the collaborative effort between producers of HYBE’s labels Slow Rabbit and “hitman” bang, American singer-songwriter and Rock Hip hop artist Mod Sun and No Love For The Middle Child as songwriters, and RM of BTS who helped pen the lyrics.
In addition, “Anti-Romantic” sees the involvement of producer and songwriter Alex Hope as well as artist Salem Ilese, while “Frost” involves London-based artist Ashnikko.
The five members of TOMORROW X TOGETHER have also been actively involved in the album’s creative process, marking another step of musical growth for the group. Member contributions include SOOBIN for “Ice Cream”; YEONJUN, TAEHYUN, and BEOMGYU for “What if I had been that PUMA”; YEONJUN, HUENINGKAI, BEOMGYU, and TAEHYUN for “No Rules”; TAEHYUN and HUENINGKAI for “Dear Sputnik” in which the latter lists his first producing credit since debut; and YEONJUN for “Frost.”
The Dream Chapter: FREEZE has already recorded over 670K pre-orders and will reveal its album preview video on May 26.
TRACKLIST
01. Anti-Romantic
02. 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori
03. Magic
04. Ice Cream
05. What if I had been that PUMA
06. No Rules
07. Dear Sputnik
08. Frost
MUMBAI: The second wave of the pandemic has not only swept hundreds of lives wiread more
MUMBAI: Owing to their engaging content and thought-provoking properties over the years, BIG FM,read more
MUMBAI: aawaz.com and HT Media Ltd’s Fever FM areread more
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched YouTube channel - Radio Cityread more
MUMBAI: Audio sharing platform PocketFM is in expansion mode and plans to expand its product and read more
MUMBAI: Terrorism has no boundaries. Terrorism anywhere is a threat to peace everywhere. National Anti Terrorism Day is observed on May 21 across...read more
MUMBAI: The co-founder of Furtados School of Music, Tanuja’s aim is to provide quality music education to students and adults. With stress levels and...read more
MUMBAI: Budding artist from Kolkata; KS Abhishek has come up with a new song ‘DEEJAL GAADI’, a folk-electronic song that is sure to lift your mood up...read more
MUMBAI: Industry leaders from the UK Door Security Association (UKDSA) and Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) have today called on the...read more
MUMBAI: Started from the bottom, now we're here! It can only mean one thing: The Certified Lover Boy has become the certified Artist of the Decade.read more