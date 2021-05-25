For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  25 May 2021 10:56 |  By RnMTeam

TOMORROW X TOGETHER release new album

MUMBAI: Songs include title track “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori” and English single “Magic”

K-pop’s 4th generation leaders to release new album on May 31

SEOUL - May 25, 2021 - K-pop’s 4th generation ‘It’ boys TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, HUENINGKAI) revealed the official tracklist for their upcoming 2nd studio album, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE. The album is set for release on May 31.

The official tracklist announced eight tracks for The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE, including the title track “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori” (read Zero by One Love Song) as well as “Anti-Romantic,” “Magic,” “Ice Cream,”  “What if I had been that PUMA,” “No Rules,” “Dear Sputnik,” and “Frost.”

The band’s new title track “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori” is the unequivocal declaration of a boy’s first love. The song expresses a boy’s certainty in the love he feels for ‘you,’ who came to him in a world of chaos. The title uses numbers to visually represent that in this world of zero (0), ‘you’ are my one (1) and only.

Also noteworthy is “Magic,” TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s first English song. The track is dedicated to ‘you’ whose magic thaws the ice that held me.

The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE shows off an impressive roster of global producers from a wide range of musical styles. “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori” is the collaborative effort between producers of HYBE’s labels Slow Rabbit and “hitman” bang, American singer-songwriter and Rock Hip hop artist Mod Sun and No Love For The Middle Child as songwriters, and RM of BTS who helped pen the lyrics.

In addition, “Anti-Romantic” sees the involvement of producer and songwriter Alex Hope as well as artist Salem Ilese, while “Frost” involves London-based artist Ashnikko. 

The five members of TOMORROW X TOGETHER have also been actively involved in the album’s creative process, marking another step of musical growth for the group. Member contributions include SOOBIN for “Ice Cream”; YEONJUN, TAEHYUN, and BEOMGYU for “What if I had been that PUMA”; YEONJUN, HUENINGKAI, BEOMGYU, and TAEHYUN for “No Rules”; TAEHYUN and HUENINGKAI for “Dear Sputnik” in which the latter lists his first producing credit since debut; and YEONJUN for “Frost.” 

The Dream Chapter: FREEZE has already recorded over 670K pre-orders and will reveal its album preview video on May 26.

TRACKLIST

01. Anti-Romantic

02. 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori

03. Magic

04. Ice Cream

05. What if I had been that PUMA

06. No Rules

07. Dear Sputnik

08. Frost

Taehyung Songs music
