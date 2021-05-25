For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  25 May 2021

Tixxy Launches as Live Music returns

MUMBAI: SMS-based concert discovery assistant Tixxy is now launching in the US with partners Sound Rink, 10th Street Entertainment, and AXS

Tixxy is now live for music fans eager to get back in the loop as live music returns. The Cincinnati-based start up is partnering with a range of companies providing fans with live experiences, all aimed at one thing: To fill the house with eager music lovers.

“We’re excited to bring Tixxy to music fans right at a key moment, when they may be even more likely than previously to miss a show,” explains founder and CEO Eron Bucciarelli. “We all want to get out again and listen to live music. Tixxy is a privacy focused, non-intrusive way to keep track of events in your town.”

And the next year promises to be full of exciting shows: Live Nation has reportedly booked twice as many concerts in 2022 as in 2019, according to Rolling Stone. Tixxy will take all these live dates from partners and major ticketing companies like Ticketmaster and send music lovers a quick text when a band they might listen to is coming to town. Bands and their teams pay nothing to get the word out. Fans can click through and buy a ticket, right then and there. Venues and promoters can offer their fans a new way to find out about events without additional promo costs. No more missed shows, and no annoying data mining or endless, non-relevant notifications. Users can sign up in seconds here.

Tixxy’s launch partners demonstrate the range of companies who see value in a text-based solution to live music’s most basic information problems. Sound Rink lets artists create unique VIP experiences that can be purchased with a click. These range from a special acoustic set backstage, to meets and greets, to limited edition vinyl. 10th Street Entertainment will promote its artists’ tours via Tixxy.

“We're very excited to be able to directly target artist fans through Tixxy. We know this is a game changer for alerting fans of VIPs in their area,” says Cody DeLong, CEO and Co-Founder of Sound Rink.

“As experienced artist managers, we have watched as the channels to reach fans have dwindled,” says Bryan Raisa, Senior Vice President of Tour Marketing and Partnerships at Better Noise Music/10th Street. “Tixxy gives us a direct, friendly way to find potential concertgoers in every market, without adding to our tour budgets or time commitments. I’m a huge fan.”

“Tixxy will help fans, but it will also help all sides of live music connect with potential ticket buyers directly and effortlessly,” Bucciarelli notes. “We’re looking forward to helping them all fill the house.”

