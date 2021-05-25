Singer Soumita Saha commemorates Anti-terrorism Day

MUMBAI: Terrorism has no boundaries. Terrorism anywhere is a threat to peace everywhere. National Anti Terrorism Day is observed on May 21 across India to commemorate the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. National Anti Terrorism Day is also observed in remembrance of the innocent people who lost their lives due to terrorist activities that occurred in our nation. This day is observed spread the message of peace and humanity. Unity in diversity is India's greatest strength. Events and campaigns are organized on this day to promote unity among the people irrespective of caste, class and religion. To avoid social gatherings the celebration of this day has been observed completely on virtual basis amongst civilians. Singing sensation Soumita Saha dedicates a mesmerizing art work to celebrate this day . The young singer wrote a beautiful piece for her followers where she says " Terrorism is a significant threat to peace and security, prosperity and people. Today, 21 May on Anti-Terrorism Day let us all pledge to stand up against all forms of violence, and particularly guide youth to shun violence as means to an end.

Love Peace Happiness".

Soumita is currently busy with her upcoming EDM project. Her debut in International music was holding hands of "IshQ" which became mega hit overnight. The Ishq girl is also busy amplifying SOS calls and medical needs during this covid situation. She has already joined hands with "Find a Bed" movement as a cause ambassador.