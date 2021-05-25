For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  25 May 2021 12:46 |  By RnMTeam

Online music education exposes young impressionable minds to a wide repertoire of music lessons: Tanuja Gomes

MUMBAI: The co-founder of Furtados School of Music, Tanuja’s aim is to provide quality music education to students and adults. With stress levels and depression rates rising, Tanuja strongly believes music is the healing medium everyone should experience. From a business stand point, Furtados school of music has associated with 150+ schools across India and has managed to secure $2.5+ million worth of funding from investor groups. The aim is to expand the school’s presence outside India as well. Also FSM has launched Their new teaching Technology Learn buddy which will make online music education more easy and exciting.

Tanuja Gomes shares her insights on benefits of Online music education “As we advance towards the era of digitization, technology has proved to be an indispensable part of our lives. It opens a window to the global society by providing us with a plethora of learning opportunities in the realm of education. With the world coming to a sudden halt, we are compelled to leave behind traditional learning structures and embrace our new virtual reality that has shaped our lives to a great extent. As we continue to endorse non-conventional learning mechanisms, the music industry has transformed the way through which music education is rendered to the masses.

In today’s world, technology has revolutionized the system of education by providing us with extraordinary learning tools at our disposal. Technological advancements have spun a web of countless possibilities that allow us to democratize education throughout the world. It has moved beyond the traditional gatekeeping of knowledge and has made music education accessible to each and every individual. The power of music has worked wonders in the life of a child and imparting quality music education has truly become the need of the hour. During such unprecedented times, online learning platforms have reversed the previously established concerns pertaining to music education. It comes as no surprise, that online learning has proved to be an efficient alternative to the traditional classroom pedagogical structures. This unique endeavor has its own share of benefits that provides every music aficionado with a rewarding learning experience brought into fruition with the promise of technology.

As students grapple with the new normal, it gives them the space to learn and grow at their own pace. It allows them to engage with their musical pursuits at a holistic level, by revoking geographical as well as monetary restrictions. By pursuing online music education, students welcome with open arms a new learning experience that is mindful of their own personal convenience by ensuring a perfect balance between learning and creative growth. The prospect of learning at their own convenience is credited directly to the notion of accessibility ensured by online learning platforms, that allows every aspiring musician to avail themselves of learning opportunities that were otherwise curtailed. Students gain access to an organized music curriculum rendered through industry-leading instructors in the comfort of their own homes. As they continue to nurture their creative passions through the medium of web-based interactions, students open a world full of networking opportunities that give them a bird’s-eye view of the world of music. Students blossom into their best selves as they radiate creativity and genuine artistry from within. They continue to bask in their own creativity as they immensely benefit from the highly stimulating learning environment that provides them with an outlet to engage in the art of creative expression. They evolve into confident learners as they express their innermost thoughts and emotions with a fierce passion for music that translates into the beauty of their art.

Online music education exposes young impressionable minds to a wide repertoire of music lessons that imparts an in-depth musical understanding in them, that broadens their creative horizons. Thus, it opens doors to countless possibilities that never cease to enrich their lives with the wonderful gift of music.”

