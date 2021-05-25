For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  25 May 2021 18:25 |  By RnMTeam

Oliver Francis unveils single and video "STAR"

MUMBAI: Oliver Francis is giving the world something it has never heard before – perfectly meshing together melodic hip-hop, trap, and pop. Earlier this year, he kicked the door open to his new era with “Toxic Paradise” and now, he is gracing fans with “STAR”. Fans can stream it here smarturl.it/OFSTAR and watch the music video here: smarturl.it/OFSTARvideo

After amassing 100 million-plus streams, selling out shows, and receiving acclaim from Elevator and more, he widens the scope of the genre, fusing that boy band-esque sound to gritty trap.

Written in Missouri in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, Francis self-produced, self-engineered, and self-recorded the track, as well as directed, shot, and starred in the video, with assistance from his creative partner Aaron James Simpson. Sonically, Francis brings together 80s synthesizers and Atlanta trap piano loops, pushing boundaries in new and creative ways. “In my opinion the song is super upbeat and fun but also a bit dark and twisted,” Francis shares.

Throughout the song, “STAR” lyrically explores themes of boastfulness, followed by introspection, as well as more spiritual themes such as heaven, hell, and temptation. The track rounds out nicely by giving a big “f*** you” to those critical of Francis’ work, and those who attempt to diminish his growth.“I wanted to break out of the box and try new things sonically and lyrically.” And a lifetime dedicated to music enabled him to do just that. Hailing from the small town of Ashland, MO, he grew up listening to Green Day, skateboarding, and obsessing over alternative culture to the “very conservative Midwestern landscape.” Raised by musicians, dad played guitar and performed worship music in church—where Oliver also picked up the drums. Listening to punk and emo, he played in numerous bands with the dream “to become a famous rock star.” He worked as a janitor for five years as he quietly wrote and recorded music. Taking the reins as a producer and artist, he introduced himself in 2017. Off his 'Essentials' EP, “Aahhyeahh” posted up 39.5 million Spotify streams followed by “Anti-Grav”, “Gemini”, “3 Deep”, and “Chernobyl”—all of which also cracked the 10 million mark on Spotify. In between, he packed shows on tour and dropped three albums, culminating on 2019’s 'The Adventures of Oliver Francis'. Praising the latter, Elevator predicted “[he] is destined to become a superstar.”Working out of his bedroom studio, he has officially expanded the sonic palette for this next chapter.

Oliver Francis Star music
Shamir Tandon encourages the youth through his digital property, ‘Learnings from the Legends: The distance between 99 and 100’

MUMBAI: The second wave of the pandemic has not only swept hundreds of lives wiread more

News
BIG FM successfully culminates Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho Season 2 with Sadhguru on the back of some major learnings and life lessons

MUMBAI: Owing to their engaging content and thought-provoking properties over the years, BIG FM,read more

News
AAWAZ.COM and Fever FM come together to create live audio experiences

MUMBAI: aawaz.com and HT Media Ltd’s Fever FM areread more

News
Radio City Launches Radio City Indie, a YouTube Channel for Indie Music Lovers and Artists with The Singing Sensation Shalmali

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched YouTube channel - Radio Cityread more

News
PocketFM plans expansion of operations

MUMBAI: Audio sharing platform PocketFM is in expansion mode and plans to expand its product and read more

