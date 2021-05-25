For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  25 May 2021 12:20 |  By Namrata Kale

KS Abhishek reveals experience building up song ‘DEEJAL GAADI’ with his grandmom

MUMBAI: Budding artist from Kolkata; KS Abhishek has come up with a new song ‘DEEJAL GAADI’, a folk-electronic song that is sure to lift your mood up with its peppy beats and colorful visuals. It has all the elements- the harmonium, car honks with a rustic beautiful vibe that would make the song a hit one. “The track talks about a village girl who’s madly in love with a man who drives a car in a foreign city. And she doesn’t care even if the villagers call her names,” says Abhishek.

Song ‘DEEJAL GAADI’ has been sung by his grandmom Sukanya Chattopadhyay, while rest of the music duties have been carried out by him. “It was a wonderful experience involving my nani into this project. I was inspired by a folk song "Chalave deejal gaadi’. After the earlier song Naani, we thought of doing this track- ‘DEEJAL GAADI’ with a puppet show that takes place in villages even today and conceptualized it in that format. We locked the title first in accordance with their accent. All we wanted was to be authentic enough. I jammed with my nani over the phone where she recorded her bit and sent it to me. We did not record the track in a recording studio,” informed KS Abhishek.

Meanwhile, he is working swiftly on his singles, albums and is focusing on his independent music.

Being an upcoming musician, it poses a great challenge for Abhishek to overcome obstacles. “As I do not hail from a family of professional musicians I had to figure out how this industry works all by myself. I produced for a few composers and I am going all out to experiment and develop my music,” expressed KS Abhishek who draws inspiration from his mother.

