Billboard Music Awards 2021: Watch Jonas Brothers epic performance

MUMBAI: It's not over until the Jonas Brothers sing!
After a night of epic performances from Pink, The Weeknd and other award-winning artists, some wondered if host Nick Jonas and his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas could keep the party going until the very end.
Spoiler alert: The boy band did that and so much more at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.
The Jonas Brothers performed a medley of hits for fans outside the Microsoft Theater including their latest collaboration with Marshmello titled "Leave Before You Love Me."
In addition to old favorites, the guys also shared a special song for the upcoming Summer Olympics on NBC titled "Remember This."
"[It's] our first time ever performing it and really the first time we're performing live in front of a crowd in in a year and half," Nick teased to E! News' Tanya Rad on Live From the Red Carpet. "It's going to be a big part of NBC's broadcast of the Olympics."
He added, "We're actually teaming up with [NBC] to do an Olympic dream show where we compete in track and field, gymnastics and some other Olympic sports."
It's about to be a summer to remember for the Jonas Brothers who are also hitting the road for a brand-new tour with special guest Kelsea Ballerini and Jordan McGraw.
The Remember This tour, which promises to feature old and new hits, kicks off August 20 in Las Vegas.
