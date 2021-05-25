For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  25 May 2021 16:10

Billboard Music Awards 2021: Watch Jonas Brothers epic performance

MUMBAI: It's not over until the Jonas Brothers sing!

After a night of epic performances from Pink, The Weeknd and other award-winning artists, some wondered if host Nick Jonas and his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas could keep the party going until the very end.

Spoiler alert: The boy band did that and so much more at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

The Jonas Brothers performed a medley of hits for fans outside the Microsoft Theater including their latest collaboration with Marshmello titled "Leave Before You Love Me."

In addition to old favorites, the guys also shared a special song for the upcoming Summer Olympics on NBC titled "Remember This."

"[It's] our first time ever performing it and really the first time we're performing live in front of a crowd in in a year and half," Nick teased to E! News' Tanya Rad on Live From the Red Carpet. "It's going to be a big part of NBC's broadcast of the Olympics."

He added, "We're actually teaming up with [NBC] to do an Olympic dream show where we compete in track and field, gymnastics and some other Olympic sports."

It's about to be a summer to remember for the Jonas Brothers who are also hitting the road for a brand-new tour with special guest Kelsea Ballerini and Jordan McGraw.

The Remember This tour, which promises to feature old and new hits, kicks off August 20 in Las Vegas.

Shamir Tandon encourages the youth through his digital property, ‘Learnings from the Legends: The distance between 99 and 100’

MUMBAI: The second wave of the pandemic has not only swept hundreds of lives wiread more

News
BIG FM successfully culminates Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho Season 2 with Sadhguru on the back of some major learnings and life lessons

MUMBAI: Owing to their engaging content and thought-provoking properties over the years, BIG FM,read more

News
AAWAZ.COM and Fever FM come together to create live audio experiences

MUMBAI: aawaz.com and HT Media Ltd’s Fever FM areread more

News
Radio City Launches Radio City Indie, a YouTube Channel for Indie Music Lovers and Artists with The Singing Sensation Shalmali

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched YouTube channel - Radio Cityread more

News
PocketFM plans expansion of operations

MUMBAI: Audio sharing platform PocketFM is in expansion mode and plans to expand its product and read more

