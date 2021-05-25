For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  25 May 2021 15:03

Billboard Music Awards 2021: Pink gets emotional after hearing Impact of her music

MUMBAI: Pink won New Female Artist of the Year in 2000. Now, 21 years later, she's taking home the Icon Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards and she's still processing it.

"I'm not sure yet, I'll probably be able to tell you in ten years, but it's a huge honor," Pink told E!'s Tanya Rad of what the honor means to her. "For me, it's all about touring, so I just love sharing this stuff with my crew. I'm super proud, I have my kids here with me and we get to perform. It's a huge honor."

The 41-year-old star went on to admit with a laugh, "I don't know what iconic means!"

Hint: Just hear the impact your music has had on your fans, including Tanya, who shared with Pink the emotional connection she had with the singer, thanks to her recent documentary All I Know So Far and her song "Glitter in the Air."

"You said, 'Everybody is all about chasing the carrot, I do this for my fans,' and it really struck me because there's a song of yours that I was feeling so alone and so discouraged and I listened to it on repeat and it made me feel less alone," Tanya said. "I felt so connected to you and jut to see an artist that you've had such a connection with and realize that's what you're doing it for is so meaningful."

Pink got emotional hearing about Tanya's response to her music, saying, "You're going to make me cry!"

It was a touching moment, showing how powerful music can be and how it connects us all, which is what the BBMAs is all about and why Pink was so excited to perform live during the awards show.
Explaining she "lives" for performing live and describing her shows as "a mix of Broadway, theater, rock and roll, standup comedy," Pink gave a small tease of what fans can expect from her performance at tonight's ceremony, her first time on the BBMAs stage in five years.

"When they give me eight minutes, it's much better than three minutes, so I get to squeeze a lot in," Pink teased. "But the first part of the performance will possibly be my favorite thing I've ever done."

Anticipation City, population: Us!

As she said, Pink was joined on the red carpet by her two adorable kids, Willow Sage Hart, 9, and Jameson Moon Hart, 4, who she shares with her husband, Carey Hart.

