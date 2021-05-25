For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  25 May 2021 14:00 |  By RnMTeam

Billboard Music Awards 2021: Drake had an adorable moment with son Adonis during his speech

MUMBAI: Started from the bottom, now we're here! It can only mean one thing: The Certified Lover Boy has become the certified Artist of the Decade.

Drake accepted the trophy for Artist of the Decade at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23. The Canadian rapper follows in the footsteps of Mariah Carey (1990s) and Eminem (2000s) by taking home the special award for the 2010s decade.
At the show, Drake walked out stage while holding hands his 3-year-old son, Adonis, who was adorably dressed down in a red flannel shirt. The hip hop star, 34, took the statue and handed it to his mini me, keeping his hand on Adonis' shoulder to comfort him throughout the speech.

Following an introductory video, Drake humbly told the crowd, "That video was really full of a lot of confidence and bravado, but you know, the truth is I'm really bad at taking compliments."
He went on, "I'm really self-conscious about my music. Even if I do a good job, I always wonder how I could have done it better. I rarely celebrate anything," noting that he can sometimes feel "so lucky and blessed that the fear of losing it keeps you up at night." 

He went on, "I'm really self-conscious about my music. Even if I do a good job, I always wonder how I could have done it better. I rarely celebrate anything," noting that he can sometimes feel "so lucky and blessed that the fear of losing it keeps you up at night."

"I've spent an incalculable amount of hours trying to analyze all the things I did wrong but tonight, for once, I'm sure as hell we did something right," continued the singer, who was dressed in a flawless white suit by Tom Ford, with a heart design shaved on his head.
Drake dedicated the award to his peers, whose music has him "tossing and turning at night trying to figure out what I should do next."

Champagne Papi then started saying, "To my beautiful family," before Adonis began walking off stage. "Hey, wait, wait, wait," Drake said while chasing his little boy. He hoisted Adonis up in the air for an emotional embrace. "To you! I wanna dedicate this award to you," he told his son, whom he shares with artist Sophie Brussaux.
Drake released all five of his studio albums in the 2010s decade, with his next album, Certified Lover Boy, expected to finally drop this year. The music mogul already has 47 Grammy nominations under his belt, including four wins for songs "God's Plan" and "Hotline Bling," as well as for his sophomore album Take Care. 

Going into the show, Drake had already won 27 BBMAs, the most of any artist.
At this year's Billboard Music Awards, Drake was nominated in the categories of Top Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist and Top Streaming Song for "Life Is Good" with Future. He won for Top Streaming Songs Artist before the broadcast.

Tags
Drake Billboard Music Awards
Related news
News | 25 May 2021

Billboard Music Awards 2021: From Doja cat to Jonas Brothers, top best red carpet looks

MUMBAI: It's sure been a headbangin' year for music, and at Sunday's Billboard Music Awards, fans were finally able to celebrate the artists responsible for those bops.

read more
News | 24 May 2021

Jonas Brothers released new song 'Remember This' ft Marshmello

MUMBAI: Jonas Brothers and the masked musician Marshmello have dropped a brand new song titled 'Love Before You Love Me'. Nick Jonas, who recently released Spaceman, has once again teamed up with his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas.

read more
News | 21 May 2021

BTS’ summer song "BUTTER" out now

MUMBAI: 21st century Pop Icons BTS’ released their new single “Butter” today. The official music video accompanying the song is also available now.

read more
News | 17 May 2021

Drake lauds 'God's Plan' scholarship receiver for master's degree

MUMBAI: Rapper Drake was overjoyed to know a fan he had awarded a 2018 college scholarship has since graduated with a master's degree.

read more
News | 14 May 2021

Nicki Minaj drops 'Beam Me Up Scotty' with Drake and Lil Wayne collab

MUMBAI: The Barbz weren’t disappointed.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Shamir Tandon encourages the youth through his digital property, ‘Learnings from the Legends: The distance between 99 and 100’

MUMBAI: The second wave of the pandemic has not only swept hundreds of lives wiread more

News
BIG FM successfully culminates Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho Season 2 with Sadhguru on the back of some major learnings and life lessons

MUMBAI: Owing to their engaging content and thought-provoking properties over the years, BIG FM,read more

News
AAWAZ.COM and Fever FM come together to create live audio experiences

MUMBAI: aawaz.com and HT Media Ltd’s Fever FM areread more

News
Radio City Launches Radio City Indie, a YouTube Channel for Indie Music Lovers and Artists with The Singing Sensation Shalmali

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched YouTube channel - Radio Cityread more

News
PocketFM plans expansion of operations

MUMBAI: Audio sharing platform PocketFM is in expansion mode and plans to expand its product and read more

top# 5 articles

1
Billboard Music Awards 2021: From Doja cat to Jonas Brothers, top best red carpet looks

MUMBAI: It's sure been a headbangin' year for music, and at Sunday's Billboard Music Awards, fans were finally able to celebrate the artists...read more

2
Veere Di Wedding Music composer Harsh Upadhyay talks about backlash faced by his song Duniya Sharma Jayegi

MUMBAI: Music Composer and producer Harsh Upadhyay has composed a song "Lad Lenge" to appreciate all the frontline workers and create a sense of...read more

3
Billboard Music Awards 2021: Pink gets emotional after hearing Impact of her music

MUMBAI: Pink won New Female Artist of the Year in 2000. Now, 21 years later, she's taking home the Icon Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards and...read more

4
Sachet & Parampara began the most viral Instagram trend with their song Meera K Prabhu!

MUMBAI: Ever since the composer duo, Sachet and Parampara Tandon started making reels for Instagram, original mixes for their social media and even...read more

5
Bharat Goel's Ek Bewafaa rules indie music charts

MUMBAI: Composer and Producer Bharat Goel came up with a recreated version of the old Nadeem-Shravan classic, 'Ek Bewafaa', recently. The song...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games