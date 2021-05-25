For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  25 May 2021 13:15

Billboard Music Awards 2021: From Doja cat to Jonas Brothers, top best red carpet looks

MUMBAI: It's sure been a headbangin' year for music, and at Sunday's Billboard Music Awards, fans were finally able to celebrate the artists responsible for those bops.

The Weeknd swept the categories with 10 wins, followed by late rapper Pop Smoke with five and Bad Bunny with four. Pink also won the Icon Award, and Drake received the Artist of the Decade Award. In addition, Trae Tha Truth was honored with the Change Maker Award.

But that's not all. Viewers were also treated to amazing performances by Alicia Keys, Duran Duran and more. Yes, we had our karaoke mics ready to provide backup.

There was new music, too! DJ Khaled, H.E.R. and Migos premiered their single "We Going Crazy" and K-pop sensation BTS had the world television debut of their English-language track, "Butter." Dare we say it was dynamite?

Awesome performances and new releases-could we possibly ask for any more? Well yes, actually, because this ceremony had celebrities ready to rock ('n roll) the red carpet. 

Keep scrolling to see the stars' red carpet fashion. From host Nick Jonas and Machine Gun Kelly to Pink and Doja Cat, we have everyone's looks from head to toe below. 

Doja Cat

In Balmain

Karol G
In Celia Kritharioti

Saweetie
In Giambattista Valli

Gabby Barrett
In Nicolas Jebran

Gabrielle Union
In Prada

DaBaby
In Gucci

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly
Megan in Mugler
Machine Gun Kelly in Balmain with Tasaki jewelry

Dixie D'Amelio
In Ralph & Russo

Priyanka Chopra
In Dolce & Gabbana with Bulgari jewelry

The Weeknd
In Bottega Veneta

Glass Animals

All Time Low

Jonas Brothers
Nick in Fendi
Kevin in AMIRI

Marshmello

Nick Jonas
In Fendi
