Billboard Music Awards 2021: From Doja cat to Jonas Brothers, top best red carpet looks

MUMBAI: It's sure been a headbangin' year for music, and at Sunday's Billboard Music Awards, fans were finally able to celebrate the artists responsible for those bops.
The Weeknd swept the categories with 10 wins, followed by late rapper Pop Smoke with five and Bad Bunny with four. Pink also won the Icon Award, and Drake received the Artist of the Decade Award. In addition, Trae Tha Truth was honored with the Change Maker Award.
But that's not all. Viewers were also treated to amazing performances by Alicia Keys, Duran Duran and more. Yes, we had our karaoke mics ready to provide backup.
There was new music, too! DJ Khaled, H.E.R. and Migos premiered their single "We Going Crazy" and K-pop sensation BTS had the world television debut of their English-language track, "Butter." Dare we say it was dynamite?
Awesome performances and new releases-could we possibly ask for any more? Well yes, actually, because this ceremony had celebrities ready to rock ('n roll) the red carpet.
Keep scrolling to see the stars' red carpet fashion. From host Nick Jonas and Machine Gun Kelly to Pink and Doja Cat, we have everyone's looks from head to toe below.
Doja Cat
In Balmain
MUMBAI: The second wave of the pandemic has not only swept hundreds of lives wiread more
MUMBAI: Owing to their engaging content and thought-provoking properties over the years, BIG FM,read more
MUMBAI: aawaz.com and HT Media Ltd’s Fever FM areread more
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched YouTube channel - Radio Cityread more
MUMBAI: Audio sharing platform PocketFM is in expansion mode and plans to expand its product and read more
MUMBAI: Music Composer and producer Harsh Upadhyay has composed a song "Lad Lenge" to appreciate all the frontline workers and create a sense of...read more
MUMBAI: Pink won New Female Artist of the Year in 2000. Now, 21 years later, she's taking home the Icon Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards and...read more
MUMBAI: Ever since the composer duo, Sachet and Parampara Tandon started making reels for Instagram, original mixes for their social media and even...read more
MUMBAI: For most of us, there are only a few people that awaken a feeling of inspiration. Their lives and their work connect with us on a level that...read more
MUMBAI: Composer and Producer Bharat Goel came up with a recreated version of the old Nadeem-Shravan classic, 'Ek Bewafaa', recently. The song...read more