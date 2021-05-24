Yaad Hai Tujhe by Johnny Roars garners close to two million views

MUMBAI: Singer Johnny Roars released a song, Yaad Hai Tujhe, featuring him and Pakistani model Mahrukh Khan, recently. Penned by the singer himself, the track is a romantic rap and it has already garnered close to two million views online.
The song is romantic angry rap and Johnny wrote it for his ex. “
I am happy and content with the performance so far. Great work!
I was really upset and angry because of how we parted ways and she left me in a limbo. That’s when I met a music director and he suggested that it can be made into a song. I’m so glad the audience has liked it.
If someones first few songs are crossing 2 million, thats 20 lakh people watching your song, its an achievement in itself. God willing the trend continues and grows by leaps and bounds!
It definitely has a relatability factor,” says Johnny, whose track has been composed by Bobby Sharma and was shot in Dubai.
