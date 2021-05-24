Watch Pink and daughter Willow's unforgettable performances at 2021 BBMAs

MUMBAI: A family affair!
To kick off her medley of hits at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, Pink hit the stage alongside her 9-year-old daughter Willow for an adorable acrobatic performance of their duet "Cover Me in Sunshine."
The Icon Award winner - who wore a sparkly black leotard - started her medley of hits by carrying her daughter, 9, onstage before the two began a sweet corde lisse performance to their song. As the song came to a close, the mother-daughter duo shared a hug and high-five before Willow left the stage.
goosebumps witnessing this mother-daughter collab!
how great was Willow Sage Hart on the #BBMAs stage?! pic.twitter.com/FNqen5k39a
— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 24, 2021
what an unforgettable moment between mother and daughter #BBMAs @Pink pic.twitter.com/zeiWCXrVia
— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 24, 2021
.@pink just gave us SO MANY reasons why she's our ICON !! #IconPINK #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/aXs6bpk4T1
— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 24, 2021
After "Cover Me in Sunshine," Pink was joined by her guitarist to perform her latest single "All I Know so Far" in a black dress and cropped leather jacket.
Following a few bars of "Get the Party Started," Pink sang her smash kiss-off "So What" backed by a full rock band, before an interlude of "Blow Me (One Last Kiss)" and transitioning into "Who Knew" and "Just Like a Pill." She then finished strong with her ballad "Just Give Me a Reason."
MUMBAI: The second wave of the pandemic has not only swept hundreds of lives wiread more
MUMBAI: Owing to their engaging content and thought-provoking properties over the years, BIG FM,read more
MUMBAI: aawaz.com and HT Media Ltd’s Fever FM areread more
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched YouTube channel - Radio Cityread more
MUMBAI: Audio sharing platform PocketFM is in expansion mode and plans to expand its product and read more
MUMBAI: Ever since the composer duo, Sachet and Parampara Tandon started making reels for Instagram, original mixes for their social media and even...read more
MUMBAI: Jonas Brothers and the masked musician Marshmello have dropped a brand new song titled 'Love Before You Love Me'. Nick Jonas, who recently...read more
MUMBAI: Composer and Producer Bharat Goel came up with a recreated version of the old Nadeem-Shravan classic, 'Ek Bewafaa', recently. The song...read more
MUMBAI: Talented producer and multi-instrumentalist Headkube is proud to present his new single ‘Rainfall’ on Third Party’s Release Records label....read more
MUMBAI: Pop star Billie Eilish is giving fans an intimate look at her journey to stardom in a new book and separate audiobook, Billie Eilish: In Her...read more