News |  24 May 2021 16:11 |  By RnMTeam

Watch Pink and daughter Willow's unforgettable performances at 2021 BBMAs

MUMBAI: A family affair!

To kick off her medley of hits at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, Pink hit the stage alongside her 9-year-old daughter Willow for an adorable acrobatic performance of their duet "Cover Me in Sunshine."
The Icon Award winner - who wore a sparkly black leotard - started her medley of hits by carrying her daughter, 9, onstage before the two began a sweet corde lisse performance to their song. As the song came to a close, the mother-daughter duo shared a hug and high-five before Willow left the stage.

After "Cover Me in Sunshine," Pink was joined by her guitarist to perform her latest single "All I Know so Far" in a black dress and cropped leather jacket.

Following a few bars of "Get the Party Started," Pink sang her smash kiss-off "So What" backed by a full rock band, before an interlude of "Blow Me (One Last Kiss)" and transitioning into "Who Knew" and "Just Like a Pill." She then finished strong with her ballad "Just Give Me a Reason."

