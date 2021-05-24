Sachet & Parampara began the most viral Instagram trend with their song Meera K Prabhu!

MUMBAI: Ever since the composer duo, Sachet and Parampara Tandon started making reels for Instagram, original mixes for their social media and even their daily banter, they have become a household name, and each asset has resulted in a viral effect. The song crossed 20 million views on Instagram in 7 days with over 20,000 reels making it an Online Sensation!

Sachet and Parampara have been busy compiling such songs, spending time with each other and keeping audiences thoroughly entertained through these trying times.