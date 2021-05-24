For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  24 May 2021 11:57 |  By RnMTeam

Jonas Brothers released new song 'Remember This' ft Marshmello

MUMBAI: Jonas Brothers and the masked musician Marshmello have dropped a brand new song titled 'Love Before You Love Me'. Nick Jonas, who recently released Spaceman, has once again teamed up with his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas. The trio have collaborated with Marshmello for this fuss free track that they dropped on Friday. While the song's official video is not yet out, they released the official lyrics video and delighted fans.
Within three hours of its release, the lyrics video has inched closer to registering around 50,000 views. While the song is out, the Jonas Brothers also announced that they will be performing the song on Sunday at the Billboards Music Awards. Nick shared the song announcement and wrote, "New @jonasbrothers music is here!! #LeaveBeforeYouLoveMe is out now! Can’t wait to perform this song for you guys on the @BBMAs this Sunday!"

At the awards ceremony, the pop trio will take the stage at the Billboard Music Awards and close the awards night. For their performance, the Jonas Brothers will dish out some of their classic hit tracks. Towards the end, Marshmello will make a guest appearance to perform the new collab. On Twitter, Nick also shared some immediate reactions from fans to the song.
Check out Leave Before You Love Me:

Meanwhile, the Jonas Brothers are also going on tour this August. "We're hitting the road this summer and going back on tour AND we're bringing @kelseaballerini with us!! Can't wait to get back on stage and perform for you guys with my brothers. #RememberThisTour tickets go on sale May 27th!" the announcement read.

Tags
Jonas Brother Billboard Music Awards Marshmello
Related news
News | 21 May 2021

BTS’ summer song "BUTTER" out now

MUMBAI: 21st century Pop Icons BTS’ released their new single “Butter” today. The official music video accompanying the song is also available now.

read more
News | 03 May 2021

2021 Billboard Music Awards: Nick Jonas to Host the show live

MUMBAI: What a man gotta do to successfully host the 2021 Billboard Music Awards? Nick Jonas is going to find out.

read more
News | 24 Apr 2021

Here's why Frankie Jonas disliked his nickname "Bonus Jonas"

MUMBAI: Meet Frankie Jonas-with the bonus being a thriving career of his own making. In a recent interview with Bustle, the 20-year-old actor got candid about growing up in the public eye, the impact of social media and how much he's grown into the person he is now.

read more
News | 25 Mar 2021

Holi Playlist: Hit singles that will bring life to every party

MUMBAI: There isn’t a celebration as lively as Holi and the fiesta cannot be completed without good music and delicious treats.

read more
News | 21 Dec 2020

Imanbek and Goodboys link up on new single 'Goodbye'

MUMBAI: Globally acclaimed artists Imanbek and Goodboys have joined forces on new single ‘Goodbye’, out now.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Shamir Tandon encourages the youth through his digital property, ‘Learnings from the Legends: The distance between 99 and 100’

MUMBAI: The second wave of the pandemic has not only swept hundreds of lives wiread more

News
BIG FM successfully culminates Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho Season 2 with Sadhguru on the back of some major learnings and life lessons

MUMBAI: Owing to their engaging content and thought-provoking properties over the years, BIG FM,read more

News
AAWAZ.COM and Fever FM come together to create live audio experiences

MUMBAI: aawaz.com and HT Media Ltd’s Fever FM areread more

News
Radio City Launches Radio City Indie, a YouTube Channel for Indie Music Lovers and Artists with The Singing Sensation Shalmali

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched YouTube channel - Radio Cityread more

News
PocketFM plans expansion of operations

MUMBAI: Audio sharing platform PocketFM is in expansion mode and plans to expand its product and read more

top# 5 articles

1
Bharat Goel's Ek Bewafaa rules indie music charts

MUMBAI: Composer and Producer Bharat Goel came up with a recreated version of the old Nadeem-Shravan classic, 'Ek Bewafaa', recently. The song...read more

2
Italian producer Headkube makes his debut on Third Party’s release records label

MUMBAI: Talented producer and multi-instrumentalist Headkube is proud to present his new single ‘Rainfall’ on Third Party’s Release Records label....read more

3
Billie Eilish gives details of her life in new book

MUMBAI: Pop star Billie Eilish is giving fans an intimate look at her journey to stardom in a new book and separate audiobook, Billie Eilish: In Her...read more

4
Goodboys drop new single 'Bongo Cha Cha Cha'

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated duo Goodboys have joined forces on new single ‘Bongo Cha Cha Cha’, out 21st May. An exhilarating modern rework of the 60s...read more

5
Sachet & Parampara began the most viral Instagram trend with their song Meera K Prabhu!

MUMBAI: Ever since the composer duo, Sachet and Parampara Tandon started making reels for Instagram, original mixes for their social media and even...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games