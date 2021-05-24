For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  24 May 2021 12:47 |  By RnMTeam

Italian producer Headkube makes his debut on Third Party’s release records label

MUMBAI: Talented producer and multi-instrumentalist Headkube is proud to present his new single ‘Rainfall’ on Third Party’s Release Records label. The Turin-born maestro, who has played piano, drums, and guitar since he was a child, showcases his powerful production prowess via a deep melody and a variety of progressive elements which make up the Release Records signature sound.

Listing label bosses Third Party as one of his biggest musical influences, alongside acts such as deadmau5, Justice, The Chemical Brothers, Eric Prydz, Cristoph, and ARTBAT, the Italian discovered the world of electronic music when playing with launchpads and controllers, and has since experimented with different varieties of synthesizers and audio processors as he continues to hone his craft in the studio, sculpting his sounds to merge between techno and progressive styles.

Outside of the studio, Headkube lists sports and cooking as two of his biggest hobbies, regularly aiming to recreate his nation’s most iconic dish, pizza! Naming London’s legendary ‘Printworks’ venue as his dream location to perform at, the dark proggy style of the Italian would most certainly fit the steel-clad halls of the Canada Water hotspot as his career continues to grow, with his fantasy soon to become a reality if he continues in this current rich vein of form.

With Third Party approaching a half-century of releases on their label, the imprint has so far hosted huge anthems from the likes of GVN, Matt Nash, Pete K, and Stevie Krash, cementing a legacy as one of electronic music’s premiere outputs for high-quality progressive music. The duo have also launched their ‘Release Deep’ sub-label in recent times as a home for their more-melodic selections.

Gearing up for another unmissable event at the Liverpool Olympia this Autumn as part of their ‘LIIIIVE’ concept, where Jonnie and Harry (aka Third Party) will bring a vast array of special guests to the annual celebration, the release of ‘Rainfall’ marks an exciting new chapter for both Release Records, and Headkube, who looks set to make huge waves heading deeper into 2021 and beyond!

Eric Prydz Artbat
Shamir Tandon encourages the youth through his digital property, ‘Learnings from the Legends: The distance between 99 and 100’

MUMBAI: The second wave of the pandemic has not only swept hundreds of lives wiread more

News
BIG FM successfully culminates Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho Season 2 with Sadhguru on the back of some major learnings and life lessons

MUMBAI: Owing to their engaging content and thought-provoking properties over the years, BIG FM,read more

News
AAWAZ.COM and Fever FM come together to create live audio experiences

MUMBAI: aawaz.com and HT Media Ltd’s Fever FM areread more

News
Radio City Launches Radio City Indie, a YouTube Channel for Indie Music Lovers and Artists with The Singing Sensation Shalmali

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched YouTube channel - Radio Cityread more

News
PocketFM plans expansion of operations

MUMBAI: Audio sharing platform PocketFM is in expansion mode and plans to expand its product and read more

