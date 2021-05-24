Billie Eilish gives details of her life in new book

MUMBAI: Pop star Billie Eilish is giving fans an intimate look at her journey to stardom in a new book and separate audiobook, Billie Eilish: In Her Own Words.
The book includes never-before-seen photos of Eilish from childhood, including one of her at the piano singing into a child’s tape recorder.
The audiobook features Eilish telling stories about her first release, Ocean Eyes and talking about the special relationship she has with fans.
“It’s funny like, I think a lot of people think that when Ocean Eyes came out, suddenly I was a superstar and quit everything and just became like famous... and it did not work like that at all,” she told Reuters.
“Yeah, my life stayed the same for a while. I was still dancing hours and hours and hours a day. And I was in choir still and I was doing all the same things I did. I was in circus class,” she said. “But to me it was huge and it was like the biggest moment of my life,” she added.
In 2020 Eilish became the youngest artist ever to write and record a James Bond theme song, following in the footsteps of such stars as Adele, Madonna and Paul McCartney.
The 19-year-old’s debut album topped the Billboard 200 charts in 2015 and was the most streamed of 2019. This year Eilish won the Grammy for Record of the Year for ‘everything i wanted.’
The book will be released on May 11.
