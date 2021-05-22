See Sophie Turner obsessing over Jonas Brothers

MUMBAI: The Jonas Brothers have released new music and we know one superfan that is absolutely here for it—Sophie Turner.
The wife of fellow member Joe Jonas took to Instagram on May 20 to gush over how proud she is of the trio's new song, "Leave Before You Love Me." She featured her husband's post of the single cover on her Instagram Story with a savory caption, writing, "I'll eat up a lil slice of that delicious music pie you boys have cooked up."
In another snap that followed, she wrote, "F--king obsessed with this song. So proud as always."
For his part, Joe shared the exciting news of the debut to his Instagram and even confirmed the song will be a part of the group's performance for the Billboard Music Awards, airing on Sunday, May 23.
The "Cake By The Ocean" singer captioned the post, "#LeaveBeforeYouLoveMe is out now!! Gonna be so awesome performing this one! CAN'T WAIT".
So, if you haven't already listened to the catchy track-which was made in collaboration with Marshmello-this Sunday will definitely be the opportunity to have a first listen.
Sophie's adoration for both her husband and her brother-in-law's music is adorably the farthest thing from a secret.
MUMBAI: aawaz.com and HT Media Ltd’s Fever FM areread more
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched YouTube channel - Radio Cityread more
MUMBAI: Audio sharing platform PocketFM is in expansion mode and plans to expand its product and read more
MUMBAI: TuneCore, the world’s leading independent digital music distributor has expanded its grouread more
MUMBAI: With the aim to enhance brand offerings and solutions, Famous Studios – an iconic Bollywread more
MUMBAI: 21st century Pop Icons BTS announced the online live-streaming event BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO, held in celebration of the 8th anniversary of...read more
MUMBAI: “Corona warriors are silently working, fighting against all odds and saving people. We salute their determination. We are honored that PM...read more
MUMBAI: Ishika taneja will be seen in the upcoming song with the T series. The song is called Dil Mangdi and it would be releasing on the 20th of May...read more
MUMBAI: The Mithun Chakraborty-starrer evergreen dance musical blockbuster "Disco Dancer" is being made as a musical, and plans are to release it...read more
MUMBAI: The new Album song “Mental” teaser has been finally out, directed by Rajiv S Ruia featuring "Yaariyan" fame actor Dev Sharma alongside Preeti...read more