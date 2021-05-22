Poster of singer Dev Negi's new party track with Sasha Vanshkar launched

MUMBAI: The music video poster of "Mental", Bollywood playback star Dev Negi's upcoming party track with Shasha Vanshkar, was released on Friday.
"Mental" is written by Kumar and composed by Vivek Kar. The video features actors Dev Sharma and Preeti Goswami, and is directed by Rajiv S. Ruia.
"I heard the song and I really loved it. I'm a fan of Rajiv sir. He knows how to grab the attention of youngsters and (I thought) there would be something that would attract youngsters towards this song. The location, costumes and everything else was amazing. Overall, it was fun," actor Dev Sharma said.
His co-star Preeti added: "I really enjoyed worked with the whole team, my co-actor Dev Sharma, my director Rajiv sir and my choreographer Arvind Thakur, they're amazing personalities. The bond between the whole team grew really strong and that's what matters because it's shown on the camera. I had a lovely experience and I would love to work again with the team."
"We opted for the title 'Mental' because of the craziness behind the couple. In a movie, we get a lot of time to explain the storyline, but in the music album, we have to narrate in less than five minutes. Dev Sharma is a very humble person and hard-working actor and I would love to work again with him in future," Ruia said.
(Source: IANS)
