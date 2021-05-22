For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  22 May 2021 12:49 |  By RnMTeam

Poster of singer Dev Negi's new party track with Sasha Vanshkar launched

MUMBAI: The music video poster of "Mental", Bollywood playback star Dev Negi's upcoming party track with Shasha Vanshkar, was released on Friday.

"Mental" is written by Kumar and composed by Vivek Kar. The video features actors Dev Sharma and Preeti Goswami, and is directed by Rajiv S. Ruia.

"I heard the song and I really loved it. I'm a fan of Rajiv sir. He knows how to grab the attention of youngsters and (I thought) there would be something that would attract youngsters towards this song. The location, costumes and everything else was amazing. Overall, it was fun," actor Dev Sharma said.

His co-star Preeti added: "I really enjoyed worked with the whole team, my co-actor Dev Sharma, my director Rajiv sir and my choreographer Arvind Thakur, they're amazing personalities. The bond between the whole team grew really strong and that's what matters because it's shown on the camera. I had a lovely experience and I would love to work again with the team."

"We opted for the title 'Mental' because of the craziness behind the couple. In a movie, we get a lot of time to explain the storyline, but in the music album, we have to narrate in less than five minutes. Dev Sharma is a very humble person and hard-working actor and I would love to work again with him in future," Ruia said.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Bollywood Dev Negi Vivek Kar Dev Sharma
Related news
News | 21 May 2021

Bollywood Singer Dev Negi's new song "Mental", poster out now!

MUMBAI: The new Album song “Mental” poster has finally released, featuring "Yaariyan" fame actor Dev Sharma alongside Priti Goswami, Directed by Rajiv S Ruia and sung by the talented singer Dev Negi who have not just contributed music in the industry but also have given major hits through his soo

read more
News | 21 May 2021

Arushi Nishank, “Talent is not what gets appreciated through material kinds, but a power that enlightens the inner soul and radiates it vibrancy to the world around.”

MUMBAI: As she always been in to exploring of fresh horizons of possibilities, she is now scaling her skills in “Bollywood” her first debut in the latest music video Wafa Na Raas Aayee under tseries banner is collecting overwhelming response from the audience.

read more
News | 07 May 2021

Pradeep Solanki has dropped his new project Bollywood with Sumit Goswami

MUMBAI: The new song has been produced by Deepesh Rakheja and was sung by the famous Haryanvi singer Sumit Goswami. The lyrics of the song have been written by lyricist Sumit Goswami.

read more
News | 24 Apr 2021

Sunidhi Chauhan doesn't like to segregate independent and film music

MUMBAI: Singer Sunidhi Chauhan established her brand name with numerous Bollywood hits, and she feels people need to stop dividing music into Bollywood music and independent music.

read more
News | 23 Apr 2021

Bollywood mourns demise of composer Shravan Rathod

MUMBAI: Bollywood actors, musicians and filmmakers took to social media on Thursday night to express shock and mourn the demise of music composer Shravan Rathod of the popular Nadeem-Shravan duo. Shravan breathed his last in Mumbai around 9.30 pm on Thursday.

read more

RnM Biz

News
AAWAZ.COM and Fever FM come together to create live audio experiences

MUMBAI: aawaz.com and HT Media Ltd’s Fever FM areread more

News
Radio City Launches Radio City Indie, a YouTube Channel for Indie Music Lovers and Artists with The Singing Sensation Shalmali

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched YouTube channel - Radio Cityread more

News
PocketFM plans expansion of operations

MUMBAI: Audio sharing platform PocketFM is in expansion mode and plans to expand its product and read more

News
TuneCore Rewards expand internationally

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the world’s leading independent digital music distributor has expanded its grouread more

News
Famous Studio unveils first-of-its-kind Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision Facility worth 2 CR

MUMBAI: With the aim to enhance brand offerings and solutions, Famous Studios – an iconic Bollywread more

top# 5 articles

1
Poster of singer Dev Negi's new party track with Sasha Vanshkar launched

MUMBAI: The music video poster of "Mental", Bollywood playback star Dev Negi's upcoming party track with Shasha Vanshkar, was released on Friday. "...read more

2
Birthday boy DJ Aqeel releases cinematic EDM set for fans

MUMBAI: DJ Aqeel has a special surprise for fans on his 44th birthday on Friday. He has released a cinematic EDM set that has been shot at Taj Mahal...read more

3
Lil Nas X not affected by hate comments

MUMBAI: Rapper Lil Nas X is rarely affected by online hate because he says the love that comes his way outweighs the hatred. "The love outweighs the...read more

4
Celebrate the eternity of love with Tips Music's "Pyar Diyan Rahan" by Asees Kaur ft. Ashish Bisht and Natasha Singh

MUMBAI: There are songs that turn out to be instant hits but then there are only a few which manage to live on for days and weeks. Well, 'Pyar Diyan...read more

5
BTS' new song 'Butter' sees 10mn YouTube views in 13 minutes

MUMBAI: K-Pop super band BTS' latest song "Butter" set a new record with 10 million views on YouTube in just 13 minutes, upon release on Friday. The...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games