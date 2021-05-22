"Mental" song teaser Out: "I have done more than 80 music videos but after I started directing movies I stopped making music videos" says, Director Rajiv S Ruia

MUMBAI: The new Album song “Mental” teaser has been finally out, directed by Rajiv S Ruia featuring "Yaariyan" fame actor Dev Sharma alongside Preeti Goswami, which is sung by the talented singer Dev Negi. The Director Rajiv Ruia has given many blockbusters films like, "My Freind Ganesha" - ( Part- 1,2, 3 & 4), "Main Krishna Hoon" featuring Juhi Chawla, Hrithik Roshan, and Katrina Kaif, “Chor Bazaari” and many more in his bucket.

After the release of the "Mental" song teaser Director, Rajiv S Ruia says, "I have done more than 80 music videos but after I started directing movies I stopped making music videos, but nowadays people again started loving the album's songs. As it was always my hobby to make music albums so I started again and will make more albums in the future for people.” The Teaser of the song “Mental” looks amazing which gives us complete party vibes and also reveals that the song is shot on the beach and definitely can be the party anthem of the season.

The Song "Mental" is written by Kumar and composed by Vivek Kar which is presented by Sunshine Music. The Poster and Teaser are already out and the song will be releasing soon.