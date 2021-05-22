"Mental" song teaser Out: "I have done more than 80 music videos but after I started directing movies I stopped making music videos" says, Director Rajiv S Ruia

MUMBAI: The new Album song “Mental” teaser has been finally out, directed by Rajiv S Ruia featuring "Yaariyan" fame actor Dev Sharma alongside Preeti Goswami, which is sung by the talented singer Dev Negi. The Director Rajiv Ruia has given many blockbusters films like, "My Freind Ganesha" - ( Part- 1,2, 3 & 4), "Main Krishna Hoon" featuring Juhi Chawla, Hrithik Roshan, and Katrina Kaif, “Chor Bazaari” and many more in his bucket.
After the release of the "Mental" song teaser Director, Rajiv S Ruia says, "I have done more than 80 music videos but after I started directing movies I stopped making music videos, but nowadays people again started loving the album's songs. As it was always my hobby to make music albums so I started again and will make more albums in the future for people.” The Teaser of the song “Mental” looks amazing which gives us complete party vibes and also reveals that the song is shot on the beach and definitely can be the party anthem of the season.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CPKjgclp_WB/
The Song "Mental" is written by Kumar and composed by Vivek Kar which is presented by Sunshine Music. The Poster and Teaser are already out and the song will be releasing soon.
MUMBAI: aawaz.com and HT Media Ltd’s Fever FM areread more
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched YouTube channel - Radio Cityread more
MUMBAI: Audio sharing platform PocketFM is in expansion mode and plans to expand its product and read more
MUMBAI: TuneCore, the world’s leading independent digital music distributor has expanded its grouread more
MUMBAI: With the aim to enhance brand offerings and solutions, Famous Studios – an iconic Bollywread more
MUMBAI: 21st century Pop Icons BTS announced the online live-streaming event BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO, held in celebration of the 8th anniversary of...read more
MUMBAI: "Heartbreak Anthem" a new single out Thursday (May 20) from Galantis, Little Mix and David Guetta. Could this track be about Jesy Nelson's...read more
MUMBAI: 21st century Pop Icons BTS’ released their new single “Butter” today. The official music video accompanying the song is also available now...read more
MUMBAI: The Mithun Chakraborty-starrer evergreen dance musical blockbuster "Disco Dancer" is being made as a musical, and plans are to release it...read more
MUMBAI: The Jonas Brothers have released new music and we know one superfan that is absolutely here for it—Sophie Turner.The wife of fellow member...read more