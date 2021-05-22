For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  22 May 2021 11:57

Lil Nas X not affected by hate comments

MUMBAI: Rapper Lil Nas X is rarely affected by online hate because he says the love that comes his way outweighs the hatred.

"The love outweighs the hate by like a hundred. I guess it's because I kind of grew up on the internet and I've been through this before, and I know to take everything with a grain of salt. So it's rare that it'll actually get to me, where I'm like, 'Oh, that hurts'," he says.

The rapper recently received criticism for his music video "Montero (Call me by your name)", which was biblically inspired and was influenced by his experience with publicly coming out as gay, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He says he also received praise from people who felt his video acted as a visual metaphor for the coming out experience.

"I was happy that a lot of people seeing this growing up are going to remember it for the rest of their lives and they're going to feel more confident in themselves," he told People magazine.

(Source: IANS)

Lil Nas X music
