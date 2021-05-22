'Jiss Waqt Tera Chehra’ featuring Karan Kundrra and Deana Dia to release on 30th May, poster out now!

MUMBAI: Over the past few years, music videos have started seeing unprecedented popularity amongst the masses, especially the Youth. People are loving to see their favourite stars in videos that go viral within by garnering millions of views. From trending cast to beautiful locations, music videos are currently ruling the internet, and how!

Recently, actor Karan Kundrra and Deana Dia announced their upcoming music video titled Jiss Waqt Tera Chehra which is all set to release on 30th May, 2021. The makers dropped the first look poster of the upcoming love ballad creating excitement amongst the masses.

While Karan Kundrra is a popular household face whose fanbase knows no bounds, actress Deana Dia is all set to rule the industry with this upcoming song. The actress has many projects in her kitty already and is leaving no stone unturned to create an impact on the masses with her power packed portrayal.

Directed by Aman Prajapat, The song is shot in the beautiful locations of Dubai’s Marina Beach, Palm Jumeirah and Sheik Zayad Road.

Jiss Waqt Tera Chehra is sung by Amit Mishra & Tarannum Malik and Produced by Pravin Patel, project by Mayur Udhani under the banner name Zee Music Company.