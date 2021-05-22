'Disco Dancer' musical planned for release around Diwali

MUMBAI: The Mithun Chakraborty-starrer evergreen dance musical blockbuster "Disco Dancer" is being made as a musical, and plans are to release it around Diwali this year.
Work on the project, helmed by composer duo Salim-Sulaiman, started last year and initial plans were to launch the musical in May 2020. However, it had to be stalled in March due to lockdown, and a new date of release is now being planned around Diwali.
"We are restarting Disco Dancer. Some of us are vaccinated and some of them need to. Things have changed a lot right now and we want to restart it when everyone has taken the first dose. We are almost ready to release it, but things are a bit preliminary. We are hoping to release it near Diwali," Salim Merchant told IANS.
Talking about why they decided on "Disco Dancer", he said: "It was Mithun Chakraborty's biggest film. All the songs of this films are massive hits, whether it is 'Yaad aa raha hai', 'I am a disco dancer', 'Goron ki na kalon ki', 'Jimmy Jimmy', 'Auva auva' -- musically, it has a lot of amazing songs. In terms of the music style, which is disco, it can never go out of fashion. It's still present right now and people still move to it, dance to it, enjoy it, listen to it. It has a classic touch."
"We have taken the rights for 'Disco Dancer' from B. Subhash. Our company Gravity Zero (Entertainment) is basically a company that makes musicals. We made 'Umrao Jaan' before this," Salim said.
(Source: IANS)
