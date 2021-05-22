BTS' new song 'Butter' sees 10mn YouTube views in 13 minutes

MUMBAI: K-Pop super band BTS' latest song "Butter" set a new record with 10 million views on YouTube in just 13 minutes, upon release on Friday.
The band's new music video also drew around 3.89 million concurrent viewers during its midnight (EST) premiere. "Butter" is also the second BTS song after "Dynamite" to be performed entirely in English, which vastly improves its prospects at radio, according to forbes.com.
In its first five hours of release, the track had over 47,034,131 views on YouTube and 4.8 million likes.
"Butter" is a dance pop track with the band's distinctive baseline and crisp synth sounds. The choreography is a combination of group and unit dances, with highlight gestures such as stroking of hair, blowing kisses and walking on tiptoes.
The band will perform "Butter" for the first time at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards on May 23.
They are nominated in four categories at this year's award -- Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Social Artist and Top Selling Song.
The band also kicks off Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series on May 28.
(Source: IANS)
