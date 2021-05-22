BTS 'Butter' sets new record in YouTube

MUMBAI: BTS dropped their latest track, 'Butter', the music video set a new record as it crossed 113 million views within 24 hours.

'Butter' became the second BTS song after 'Dynamite' to be performed entirely in English, which vastly improves its prospects at radio, according to a report. Watch the video here:

In its first five hours of release, the track had over 47,034,131 views on YouTube and 4.8 million likes.

The band is all set to perform 'Butter' for the first time at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards on May 23. They are nominated in four categories.