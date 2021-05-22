BTS announces 'BTS 2021 muster SOWOOZOO'

MUMBAI: 21st century Pop Icons BTS announced the online live-streaming event BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO, held in celebration of the 8th anniversary of BTS and ARMY. It will be a two-day event, as below.
June 13 (Sun)
June 14 (Mon) - WORLD TOUR VERSION (with some of the act's foreign language songs)
More information regarding the tickets will be announced on a later date.
BTS just released their new single “Butter” that is already smashing records. The music video broke their own record for the biggest music video Premiere on YouTube, racking up 3.9 million peak concurrents. It has amassed more than 100 million views within 21 hours. As anticipation heightens for what comes next for the pop icons, the premiere of their “Butter” performance will take place at the BBMAs this coming Sunday, and the band will maintain momentum with their appearance on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ and 'Good Morning America' 2021 Summer Concert Series.
