For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  22 May 2021 13:47 |  By RnMTeam

BTS announces 'BTS 2021 muster SOWOOZOO'

MUMBAI: 21st century Pop Icons BTS announced the online live-streaming event BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO, held in celebration of the 8th anniversary of BTS and ARMY. It will be a two-day event, as below.

June 13 (Sun)

June 14 (Mon) - WORLD TOUR VERSION (with some of the act's foreign language songs)

More information regarding the tickets will be announced on a later date.

BTS just released their new single “Butter” that is already smashing records. The music video broke their own record for the biggest music video Premiere on YouTube, racking up 3.9 million peak concurrents. It has amassed more than 100 million views within 21 hours. As anticipation heightens for what comes next for the pop icons, the premiere of their “Butter” performance will take place at the BBMAs this coming Sunday, and the band will maintain momentum with their appearance on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ and 'Good Morning America' 2021 Summer Concert Series.

Tags
undefined
Related news
News | 15 Apr 2020

Fans want Tulsi Kumar and Darshan Raval to collaborate

MUMBAI: In a series of questions that Tulsi Kumar chose to answer on her Instagram today, there was one common question that rose curiosity. Well, fans are quite intrigued and have asked her if any collaboration is slated for the future. On this the O Saki Saki singer had this to reply.

read more

RnM Biz

News
AAWAZ.COM and Fever FM come together to create live audio experiences

MUMBAI: aawaz.com and HT Media Ltd’s Fever FM areread more

News
Radio City Launches Radio City Indie, a YouTube Channel for Indie Music Lovers and Artists with The Singing Sensation Shalmali

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched YouTube channel - Radio Cityread more

News
PocketFM plans expansion of operations

MUMBAI: Audio sharing platform PocketFM is in expansion mode and plans to expand its product and read more

News
TuneCore Rewards expand internationally

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the world’s leading independent digital music distributor has expanded its grouread more

News
Famous Studio unveils first-of-its-kind Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision Facility worth 2 CR

MUMBAI: With the aim to enhance brand offerings and solutions, Famous Studios – an iconic Bollywread more

top# 5 articles

1
BTS’ summer song "BUTTER" out now

MUMBAI: 21st century Pop Icons BTS’ released their new single “Butter” today. The official music video accompanying the song is also available now...read more

2
BTS announces 'BTS 2021 muster SOWOOZOO'

MUMBAI: 21st century Pop Icons BTS announced the online live-streaming event BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO, held in celebration of the 8th anniversary of...read more

3
'Disco Dancer' musical planned for release around Diwali

MUMBAI: The Mithun Chakraborty-starrer evergreen dance musical blockbuster "Disco Dancer" is being made as a musical, and plans are to release it...read more

4
Little Mix, Galantis & David Guetta dropped 'Heartbreak Anthem'

MUMBAI: "Heartbreak Anthem" a new single out Thursday (May 20) from Galantis, Little Mix and David Guetta. Could this track be about Jesy Nelson's...read more

5
See Sophie Turner obsessing over Jonas Brothers

MUMBAI: The Jonas Brothers have released new music and we know one superfan that is absolutely here for it—Sophie Turner.The wife of fellow member...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games