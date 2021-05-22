Birthday boy DJ Aqeel releases cinematic EDM set for fans

MUMBAI: DJ Aqeel has a special surprise for fans on his 44th birthday on Friday. He has released a cinematic EDM set that has been shot at Taj Mahal, Agra. The 51-minute-long cinematic EDM features themed tracks from Marvel, "Mission Impossible", "Game Of Thrones", "Rocky" and more.

"My only intent with this set is to entertain people during the lockdown phase with some tracks which could divert their mind from the pandemic worldwide and encourage them to spend more time at home without feeling bored," he said.

The Prime Minister's Office gave permission to DJ Aqeel's team to shoot and perform at Taj Mahal. "I am grateful that I could shoot this at the Taj Mahal, which all the EDM and Techno lovers worldwide could enjoy while experiencing the elegance and charm of India's most prestigious monument," he added.

DJ Aqeel shared the video on Instagram, too, writing: "Since about 2 years, I have been working on some new, something magnificent. Days have been slow and nights have been while working for this, to create new ideas and vision. I finally bring you out cinematic edm experience. And to showcase all the hard work and Love. I went above and beyond to do it right in front of the marvel of the world - Taj Mahal. Something that has never been done in the history of the world has happened now. Presenting you the Cinematic EDM experience by DJ AQEEL, going LIVE all the way from the beautiful TAJ MAHAL... I wanna express my sincere gratitude and very special thanks to my dear friend @shaileshsharma_official for his kind help and support."

(Source: IANS)