News |  22 May 2021 15:50 |  By RnMTeam

Anne-Marie and Niall Horan released aftermath of heartbreak song 'Our Song'

MUMBAI: Anne-Marie and Niall Horan have dropped 'Our Song' and the lyrics are exactly what we'd expect from this pop star powerhouse duo.

Two of the biggest pop stars, Anne-Marie and Niall Horan, combined their musical expertise to create ‘Our Song’, and it's everything fans imagined from their fave artists.

‘Our Song’ is giving us summery road trip vibes – but that might be because of the epic, vintage-feeling music video.

We know we’re going to be belting this one out in every car journey from now on, so we’re breaking down the lyrics.

Anne-Marie Niall Horan Our Song
