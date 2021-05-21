Suneeta Rao's song 'Vaada karo' highlights environmental issues

MUMBAI: Pop singer Suneeta Rao returns with a new track titled "Vaada karo", which highlights climate change and urges listeners to work at saving the environment. The song features the band Dharavi Rocks and musician Dhruv Ghanekar.
Suneeta says the purpose of the song was to highlight the fact that we cannot claim to care for humanity unless we have a genuine sense of caring for the environment.
"With 'Vaada karo', the idea was to use music as a means to draw attention to environmental issues that all of us have been facing. Over the years, there has been an alarming increase in air, water and soil pollution, unsustainable use of plastic and indiscriminate deforestation. The song serves as a medium to remind us that we are in a situation where it is important to not just care for ourselves, but for humanity as a whole. And we cannot claim to care for humanity, until we genuinely care for the environment," says the singer.
"This is my appeal to my listeners and fans -- we must not allow ourselves to destroy the earth, and make every effort we can to make the world better for our future generations," she concludes.
"Climate change has been a global concern that needs to be addressed by each and every individual. Suneeta's 'Vaada karo' is a call to action that reminds each one of us how we have neglected the environment, and it inspires us to act and drive change for the greater good," adds Soumini Sridhara Paul, senior vice president, Hungama Artist Aloud, the label that launches the song.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched YouTube channel - Radio Cityread more
MUMBAI: Audio sharing platform PocketFM is in expansion mode and plans to expand its product and read more
MUMBAI: TuneCore, the world’s leading independent digital music distributor has expanded its grouread more
MUMBAI: With the aim to enhance brand offerings and solutions, Famous Studios – an iconic Bollywread more
MUMBAI: NTIA responds to lifting of restrictions enabling indoor service in hospitality & theread more
MUMBAI: Punjabi Singer Jind says that his song "Sohne di pasand" is about bridging the difference between the rich and the poor, and living in peace...read more
MUMBAI: The new Album song “Mental” poster has finally released, featuring "Yaariyan" fame actor Dev Sharma alongside Priti Goswami, Directed by...read more
MUMBAI: In this current pandemic times, the rapid spread of the virus has created a lot of havoc around our country, and to eradicate this negativity...read more
MUMBAI: As she always been in to exploring of fresh horizons of possibilities, she is now scaling her skills in “Bollywood” her first debut in the...read more
Mumbai: Summer is here and our favorite tracks are on stake in a battle that promises to be truly fierce. Vh1 India has always been the one stop...read more