Singer Shibani Kashyap, Kailash Kher and Sudesh Bhosle’s heartfelt musical tribute to corona warriors "Toofano Se" applauded and supported by PM Shri Narendra Modi

MUMBAI: “Corona warriors are silently working, fighting against all odds and saving people. We salute their determination. We are honored that PM Shri Narendra Modi ji and Central Government are applauding our efforts" says Shibani Kashyap who along with Kailash Kher and Sudesh Bhosle’s released her new song “Toofano Se”, which serves as a motivation to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
Music on- Hunar Haat
They have paid a musical tribute to all the Corona warriors including Doctors, Nurses, Medical Workers, Emergency Services Workers, Sanitation Workers, Farm-Workers and Grocery Workers who are first responders, and are working relentlessly by putting their lives at stake to treat Covid-19 patients & control the spread of the virus amid the global outbreak “We should respect the efforts of doctors, policemen, BMC workers & all those who are risking their lives to keep us safe”
"We hope the song makes them feel special. We hope it allows them to feel seen, heard, and valued and for everyone to remember the this too shall pass. We hope it creates positivity and spreads a smile" says Shibani Kashyap
Kailash Kher says “It's a positive song and and hope all get inspired towards positivity and we know this time shall pass soon. The efforts put together by all of us shall make a bit of difference in motivating people “
Hunar Haat quotes "Raaste Kathin Hai Par Manzil Mushkil Nahin. Corona Se Jung Jaari Hai. Milkar Jeetenge Hum"
