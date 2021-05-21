See Neha Kakkar dance with Niece on latest song 'Khad Tenu Mai Dassa'

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar is basking in the success of her newly launched music video - Khad Tenu Mai Dassa. Released under the banner Music Factory, this is the third song of the singer with husband Rohanpreet Singh, after Khyaal Rakhya Kar and Nehu Da Viyaah. Recently, Neha dropped a cute video with sister Surbhi and niece Guddu.
In an Instagram reel, Neha grooved on her latest track along with her sister and niece. All three clad in ethnic Punjabi suits looked adorable. Their expressions and moves were on point and definitely a treat to the eyes. Praising her little niece, Neha wrote, “My Baby Killing It," in the caption.
Soon the video went viral and gained around 43000 likes and more than 3000 comments. Fans outpoured love by dropping fire and heart emojis in the comment section. One among the fans was Rohanpreet who commented, “Woah.. Killing It!! All Three of You!!!!" and dropped love-struck emojis and red hearts for wife Neha.
