For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  21 May 2021 14:58 |  By RnMTeam

Punjabi singer Jind says 'Sohne di pasand' is about equality in society

MUMBAI: Punjabi Singer Jind says that his song "Sohne di pasand" is about bridging the difference between the rich and the poor, and living in peace.

Jind says director Abhaynoor Singh has created a video that "has diminished the difference between rich and the poor", adding the song has "a lovely message about staying together" the fact that "love knows no boundaries".

The singer also points out how the melody has a Gujarati feel to it. "This song's composition demands Gujarati vibes and a perfect mixture of Gujarati and Punjabi beats," he says.

The lyrics have been penned by Shera Dhaliwal, who has also composed the number.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Singer Jind Sohne di pasand music
Related news
News | 21 May 2021

See Neha Kakkar dance with Niece on latest song 'Khad Tenu Mai Dassa'

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar is basking in the success of her newly launched music video - Khad Tenu Mai Dassa. Released under the banner Music Factory, this is the third song of the singer with husband Rohanpreet Singh, after Khyaal Rakhya Kar and Nehu Da Viyaah.

read more
News | 21 May 2021

Singer Shibani Kashyap, Kailash Kher and Sudesh Bhosle’s heartfelt musical tribute to corona warriors "Toofano Se" applauded and supported by PM Shri Narendra Modi

MUMBAI: “Corona warriors are silently working, fighting against all odds and saving people. We salute their determination.

read more
News | 21 May 2021

Celebrate the eternity of love with Tips Music's "Pyar Diyan Rahan" by Asees Kaur ft. Ashish Bisht and Natasha Singh

MUMBAI: There are songs that turn out to be instant hits but then there are only a few which manage to live on for days and weeks. Well, 'Pyar Diyan Rahan' has turned out to be on such gem that has continued to find traction amongst the youth weeks after it was announced.

read more
News | 21 May 2021

Suneeta Rao's song 'Vaada karo' highlights environmental issues

MUMBAI: Pop singer Suneeta Rao returns with a new track titled "Vaada karo", which highlights climate change and urges listeners to work at saving the environment. The song features the band Dharavi Rocks and musician Dhruv Ghanekar.

read more
News | 21 May 2021

Bollywood Singer Dev Negi's new song "Mental", poster out now!

MUMBAI: The new Album song “Mental” poster has finally released, featuring "Yaariyan" fame actor Dev Sharma alongside Priti Goswami, Directed by Rajiv S Ruia and sung by the talented singer Dev Negi who have not just contributed music in the industry but also have given major hits through his soo

read more

RnM Biz

News
AAWAZ.COM and Fever FM come together to create live audio experiences

MUMBAI: aawaz.com and HT Media Ltd’s Fever FM areread more

News
Radio City Launches Radio City Indie, a YouTube Channel for Indie Music Lovers and Artists with The Singing Sensation Shalmali

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched YouTube channel - Radio Cityread more

News
PocketFM plans expansion of operations

MUMBAI: Audio sharing platform PocketFM is in expansion mode and plans to expand its product and read more

News
TuneCore Rewards expand internationally

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the world’s leading independent digital music distributor has expanded its grouread more

News
Famous Studio unveils first-of-its-kind Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision Facility worth 2 CR

MUMBAI: With the aim to enhance brand offerings and solutions, Famous Studios – an iconic Bollywread more

top# 5 articles

1
Celebrate the eternity of love with Tips Music's "Pyar Diyan Rahan" by Asees Kaur ft. Ashish Bisht and Natasha Singh

MUMBAI: There are songs that turn out to be instant hits but then there are only a few which manage to live on for days and weeks. Well, 'Pyar Diyan...read more

2
Singer Shibani Kashyap, Kailash Kher and Sudesh Bhosle’s heartfelt musical tribute to corona warriors "Toofano Se" applauded and supported by PM Shri Narendra Modi

MUMBAI: “Corona warriors are silently working, fighting against all odds and saving people. We salute their determination. We are honored that PM...read more

3
Flawes share dynamic remix of "Higher Than Before" by Sondr

MUMBAI: Flawes has shared a remixed version of their track, “Higher Than Before" by Electronic dance duo, Sondr. Having handed over the reigns to the...read more

4
Bollywood Singer Dev Negi's new song "Mental", poster out now!

MUMBAI: The new Album song “Mental” poster has finally released, featuring "Yaariyan" fame actor Dev Sharma alongside Priti Goswami, Directed by...read more

5
Khushboo Grewal and Ishq's groovy anthem, Charche is Out Now!!

MUMBAI: Charche is a peppy Punjabi track sung by Khushboo Grewal and Ishq. It is about how a guy who likes a girl based out of Chandigarh. The song...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games