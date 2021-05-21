Punjabi singer Jind says 'Sohne di pasand' is about equality in society

MUMBAI: Punjabi Singer Jind says that his song "Sohne di pasand" is about bridging the difference between the rich and the poor, and living in peace.
Jind says director Abhaynoor Singh has created a video that "has diminished the difference between rich and the poor", adding the song has "a lovely message about staying together" the fact that "love knows no boundaries".
The singer also points out how the melody has a Gujarati feel to it. "This song's composition demands Gujarati vibes and a perfect mixture of Gujarati and Punjabi beats," he says.
The lyrics have been penned by Shera Dhaliwal, who has also composed the number.
(Source: IANS)
