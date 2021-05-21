For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  21 May 2021 12:17 |  By RnMTeam

Pratika and PrabhuNeigh's new single 'Survival'

MUMBAI: Singer/rapper Pratika and producer PrabhuNeigh release their new single Survival on 21st May 2021. The song is introspective, and talks about the duality of our existence as individuals who find comfort in our selfish ways, but still question the forces that govern us.

Survival speaks about how we sink into our daily lives, and how each man is for himself. In an ever-changing developing world, our minds still haven’t managed to strike a balance between what we stand for morally, and how we let ourselves be controlled by forces that exist in our socio-political environment. We are continuously fighting with ourselves, and betrayal for our own selfish needs is normalised but seldom spoken about. Being part of a system we cannot evade makes us feel safe, without having to struggle or look out for the world around us. This ‘bubble’ keeps us secure and free of worry, but inside we are raging. Finding solace in the life we live is often chosen, over trying to be good human beings or seeking justice for how control influences our patterns. We do it all just for survival, and it’s difficult for us to live independently of this, because it’s too late. The siblings Pratika and Pritesh Prabhune (PrabhuNeigh) are releasing a single after their last one Labels as hip hop collective Won Tribe, which also features Mumbai-based rapper and artist Krantinaari. The artwork for Survival is also done by her under the name Boldstroke.pdf.

Tags
Pratika Songs music
Related news
News | 21 May 2021

Punjabi singer Jind says 'Sohne di pasand' is about equality in society

MUMBAI: Punjabi Singer Jind says that his song "Sohne di pasand" is about bridging the difference between the rich and the poor, and living in peace.

read more
News | 21 May 2021

Suneeta Rao's song 'Vaada karo' highlights environmental issues

MUMBAI: Pop singer Suneeta Rao returns with a new track titled "Vaada karo", which highlights climate change and urges listeners to work at saving the environment. The song features the band Dharavi Rocks and musician Dhruv Ghanekar.

read more
News | 21 May 2021

Bollywood Singer Dev Negi's new song "Mental", poster out now!

MUMBAI: The new Album song “Mental” poster has finally released, featuring "Yaariyan" fame actor Dev Sharma alongside Priti Goswami, Directed by Rajiv S Ruia and sung by the talented singer Dev Negi who have not just contributed music in the industry but also have given major hits through his soo

read more
News | 21 May 2021

Armaan Malik, Eric Nam, and KSHMR release highly anticipated single, ‘Echo’ along with music video

MUMBAI: Three icons from around the world, Indian popstar Armaan Malik, multi-faceted Korean American artist Eric Nam, and platinum music producer KSHMR have come together for a collaboration of epic proportions in the form of ‘Echo’.

read more
News | 21 May 2021

Arushi Nishank, “Talent is not what gets appreciated through material kinds, but a power that enlightens the inner soul and radiates it vibrancy to the world around.”

MUMBAI: As she always been in to exploring of fresh horizons of possibilities, she is now scaling her skills in “Bollywood” her first debut in the latest music video Wafa Na Raas Aayee under tseries banner is collecting overwhelming response from the audience.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City Launches Radio City Indie, a YouTube Channel for Indie Music Lovers and Artists with The Singing Sensation Shalmali

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched YouTube channel - Radio Cityread more

News
PocketFM plans expansion of operations

MUMBAI: Audio sharing platform PocketFM is in expansion mode and plans to expand its product and read more

News
TuneCore Rewards expand internationally

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the world’s leading independent digital music distributor has expanded its grouread more

News
Famous Studio unveils first-of-its-kind Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision Facility worth 2 CR

MUMBAI: With the aim to enhance brand offerings and solutions, Famous Studios – an iconic Bollywread more

News
NTIA ask Why Hugs Not Clubs

MUMBAI: NTIA responds to lifting of restrictions enabling indoor service in hospitality & theread more

top# 5 articles

1
Muse to celebrate 20th anniversary of 'Origin Of Symmetry' with remix LP

MUMBAI: The English rock band Muse will celebrate the 20th anniversary of "Origin Of Symmetry" with a remix LP of the album. The band, which...read more

2
Khushboo Grewal and Ishq's groovy anthem, Charche is Out Now!!

MUMBAI: Charche is a peppy Punjabi track sung by Khushboo Grewal and Ishq. It is about how a guy who likes a girl based out of Chandigarh. The song...read more

3
Bollywood Singer Dev Negi's new song "Mental", poster out now!

MUMBAI: The new Album song “Mental” poster has finally released, featuring "Yaariyan" fame actor Dev Sharma alongside Priti Goswami, Directed by...read more

4
BTS’ summer song "BUTTER" out now

MUMBAI: 21st century Pop Icons BTS’ released their new single “Butter” today. The official music video accompanying the song is also available now...read more

5
Punjabi singer Jind says 'Sohne di pasand' is about equality in society

MUMBAI: Punjabi Singer Jind says that his song "Sohne di pasand" is about bridging the difference between the rich and the poor, and living in peace...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games