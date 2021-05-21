For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  21 May 2021 12:14 |  By RnMTeam

Muse to celebrate 20th anniversary of 'Origin Of Symmetry' with remix LP

MUMBAI: The English rock band Muse will celebrate the 20th anniversary of "Origin Of Symmetry" with a remix LP of the album.

The band, which comprises of Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolstenholme and Dominic Howard, will bring out a collection that includes a new version of the album's hit number, "Citizen erased". The LP is expected to release on June 18, around a month before the anniversary of the album, which originally released on July 17, 2001.

Bellamy said that he would have ideally done a special show for the occasion. "If the live scene exists next year, we could do a special show to celebrate it in some way. I wouldn't be against that. As soon as concerts open up again, Muse will be keen to do something," he said in an earlier interview with NME, reports contactmusic.com.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Matt Bellamy albums
Related news
News | 22 Mar 2021

Lana Del Rey confirms eighth studio album to release in June

MUMBAI: Just days after dropping her seventh studio album, 'Chemtrails Over the Country Club', singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey took to Instagram to announce that her second album of 2021, and her eighth album overall, 'Rock Candy Sweet', will release on June 1.

read more
News | 02 Mar 2021

Sydney Sprague drops anticipated debut album

MUMBAI: ‘maybe i will see you at the end of the world’, the debut album from Sydney Sprague is out through Rude Records.

read more
News | 27 Feb 2021

Nick Jonas's new album 'Spaceman' to release on March 12

MUMBAI: American singer Nick Jonas has announced that his third solo album. Titled Spaceman, the album with 11 tracks is scheduled to hit the stores on March 12.

read more
News | 11 Dec 2020

DIVINE unleashes Punya Paap full album

MUMBAI: It’s no hidden secret that the hip hop community was enthusiastically awaiting a brand-new full-length album from its’ mainstay for over a year.

read more
News | 03 Nov 2020

Fans are excited about Rihanna’s new album

MUMBAI: It's been over four years since Rihanna released a new album.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City Launches Radio City Indie, a YouTube Channel for Indie Music Lovers and Artists with The Singing Sensation Shalmali

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched YouTube channel - Radio Cityread more

News
PocketFM plans expansion of operations

MUMBAI: Audio sharing platform PocketFM is in expansion mode and plans to expand its product and read more

News
TuneCore Rewards expand internationally

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the world’s leading independent digital music distributor has expanded its grouread more

News
Famous Studio unveils first-of-its-kind Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision Facility worth 2 CR

MUMBAI: With the aim to enhance brand offerings and solutions, Famous Studios – an iconic Bollywread more

News
NTIA ask Why Hugs Not Clubs

MUMBAI: NTIA responds to lifting of restrictions enabling indoor service in hospitality & theread more

top# 5 articles

1
Khushboo Grewal and Ishq's groovy anthem, Charche is Out Now!!

MUMBAI: Charche is a peppy Punjabi track sung by Khushboo Grewal and Ishq. It is about how a guy who likes a girl based out of Chandigarh. The song...read more

2
Bollywood Singer Dev Negi's new song "Mental", poster out now!

MUMBAI: The new Album song “Mental” poster has finally released, featuring "Yaariyan" fame actor Dev Sharma alongside Priti Goswami, Directed by...read more

3
BTS’ summer song "BUTTER" out now

MUMBAI: 21st century Pop Icons BTS’ released their new single “Butter” today. The official music video accompanying the song is also available now...read more

4
Punjabi singer Jind says 'Sohne di pasand' is about equality in society

MUMBAI: Punjabi Singer Jind says that his song "Sohne di pasand" is about bridging the difference between the rich and the poor, and living in peace...read more

5
Armaan Malik, Eric Nam, and KSHMR release highly anticipated single, ‘Echo’ along with music video

MUMBAI: Three icons from around the world, Indian popstar Armaan Malik, multi-faceted Korean American artist Eric Nam, and platinum music producer...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games