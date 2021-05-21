For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  21 May 2021 12:51 |  By RnMTeam

Khushboo Grewal and Ishq's groovy anthem, Charche is Out Now!!

MUMBAI: Charche is a peppy Punjabi track sung by Khushboo Grewal and Ishq. It is about how a guy who likes a girl based out of Chandigarh. The song was released on the official YouTube channel of Koinage Records and all the other music streaming platforms yesterday and has started garnering positive responses.

Khushboo Grewal is a multitalented person who started her career as VJ, later made her mark in acting and singing. She entered the music world in 2013 as a backing vocalist for the title track of Akshay Kumar starrer Boss. She gained popularity in the music industry with her hit track, ‘Pink Lips’- starring Sunny Leone from the movie Hate Story 2.

Her other tracks are 'Selfiyaan' (Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene), 'Lak Tunu Tunu' (Double Di Trouble), 'Tu Takke' (Dharam Sankat Mein), Awesome Mora Mahiya'(Calendar Girls) and many more.

On the launch of the song, Khushboo Grewal said," Charche is a fun and peppy Punjabi track. In short, the moment you hear it, your feet will start tapping on its beats. Even when I was approached for it, I knew this was something, I would want to sing. And that is not just because I love the whole Punjabi music culture, but I loved the lyrics and composition of the song. I hope the audience will love it too!!”

Ishq added, “Charche is not just a song, it’s a vibe. Charche is my baby. So from writing its lyrics to composing the music, I was throughout on my toes looking for different tunes, and wondering whether it is sounding perfect or not. Finally, when the song has released, it still feels like a dream and from the initial response I am eager to see our song topping the charts soon.”

Ishq is a versatile singer, lyricist and composer, trained in Hindustani Classical and Commercial music. He started his music career in 2011 and has performed all over the world.

Ishq draws his inspiration from the legendary Kishore Kumar, Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Arijit Singh and Kumar Sanu. On the other hand, his music style is influenced by pop singers.

Kishore Kumar Sonu Nigam Kailash Kher Rahat Fateh Ali Kahn Arijit Singh Kumar Sanu
