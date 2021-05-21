For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  21 May 2021 11:20 |  By RnMTeam

BTS’ summer song "BUTTER" out now

MUMBAI: 21st century Pop Icons BTS’ released their new single “Butter” today. The official music video accompanying the song is also available now.

“Butter” is a dance pop track that easily becomes listeners’ favorite earworm, with its distinctive baseline and crisp synth sounds. Sometimes smooth and at times charismatic, the duality of BTS they claim to “owe [it all] to [my] mother” will melt listeners' hearts. The fun and witty lyrics brimming with positive and bright energy will instantly uplift moods.

A range of musicians including Rob Grimaldi, Stephen Kirk, Ron Perry, Jenna Andrews, Alex Bilowitz and Sebastian Garcia have lended their hands in writing the song. Leader RM also partook in the making of the track to add in the signature BTS style.

The electric performance amplifies the song’s energy. The choreography is a combination of group and unit dances executed in razor sharp precision, yet without losing its cool demeanour. Stroking their hair, then blowing a kiss and walking on their tiptoes, the performance drizzles with BTS’ charms and versatility.

This is only the beginning. The band will perform “Butter” for the first time at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards on May 23. They are nominated for four categories at this year’s award - Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Social Artist and Top Selling Song. BTS is also kicking off Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series on May 28. Recently, they are also on the cover of Rolling Stone, dubbed the “biggest band in the world.”

“Butter” Single: https://www.bts-butter.com

About BTS

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene,” is a Grammy-nominated South Korean group that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since its debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and the way they interact with their fans, BTS has established themselves as “21st century Pop Icons” breaking countless world records. While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN ‘Speak Yourself’ speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart three times in 2020 alone, performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world, and been named TIME’s Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS has been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the 63rd Grammy Awards and recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards.

Tags
BTS MTV Video Music Award Billboard Music Awards Songs music
Related news
News | 21 May 2021

Punjabi singer Jind says 'Sohne di pasand' is about equality in society

MUMBAI: Punjabi Singer Jind says that his song "Sohne di pasand" is about bridging the difference between the rich and the poor, and living in peace.

read more
News | 21 May 2021

Suneeta Rao's song 'Vaada karo' highlights environmental issues

MUMBAI: Pop singer Suneeta Rao returns with a new track titled "Vaada karo", which highlights climate change and urges listeners to work at saving the environment. The song features the band Dharavi Rocks and musician Dhruv Ghanekar.

read more
News | 21 May 2021

Bollywood Singer Dev Negi's new song "Mental", poster out now!

MUMBAI: The new Album song “Mental” poster has finally released, featuring "Yaariyan" fame actor Dev Sharma alongside Priti Goswami, Directed by Rajiv S Ruia and sung by the talented singer Dev Negi who have not just contributed music in the industry but also have given major hits through his soo

read more
News | 21 May 2021

Armaan Malik, Eric Nam, and KSHMR release highly anticipated single, ‘Echo’ along with music video

MUMBAI: Three icons from around the world, Indian popstar Armaan Malik, multi-faceted Korean American artist Eric Nam, and platinum music producer KSHMR have come together for a collaboration of epic proportions in the form of ‘Echo’.

read more
News | 21 May 2021

Arushi Nishank, “Talent is not what gets appreciated through material kinds, but a power that enlightens the inner soul and radiates it vibrancy to the world around.”

MUMBAI: As she always been in to exploring of fresh horizons of possibilities, she is now scaling her skills in “Bollywood” her first debut in the latest music video Wafa Na Raas Aayee under tseries banner is collecting overwhelming response from the audience.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City Launches Radio City Indie, a YouTube Channel for Indie Music Lovers and Artists with The Singing Sensation Shalmali

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched YouTube channel - Radio Cityread more

News
PocketFM plans expansion of operations

MUMBAI: Audio sharing platform PocketFM is in expansion mode and plans to expand its product and read more

News
TuneCore Rewards expand internationally

MUMBAI: TuneCore, the world’s leading independent digital music distributor has expanded its grouread more

News
Famous Studio unveils first-of-its-kind Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision Facility worth 2 CR

MUMBAI: With the aim to enhance brand offerings and solutions, Famous Studios – an iconic Bollywread more

News
NTIA ask Why Hugs Not Clubs

MUMBAI: NTIA responds to lifting of restrictions enabling indoor service in hospitality & theread more

top# 5 articles

1
Punjabi singer Jind says 'Sohne di pasand' is about equality in society

MUMBAI: Punjabi Singer Jind says that his song "Sohne di pasand" is about bridging the difference between the rich and the poor, and living in peace...read more

2
Bollywood Singer Dev Negi's new song "Mental", poster out now!

MUMBAI: The new Album song “Mental” poster has finally released, featuring "Yaariyan" fame actor Dev Sharma alongside Priti Goswami, Directed by...read more

3
Armaan Malik, Eric Nam, and KSHMR release highly anticipated single, ‘Echo’ along with music video

MUMBAI: Three icons from around the world, Indian popstar Armaan Malik, multi-faceted Korean American artist Eric Nam, and platinum music producer...read more

4
Arijit Singh's mother passes away due to covid

MUMBAI: Playback singer Arijit Singh's mother, who had been admitted to a hospital after contracting COVID-19, passed away on Thursday. She was...read more

5
Suneeta Rao's song 'Vaada karo' highlights environmental issues

MUMBAI: Pop singer Suneeta Rao returns with a new track titled "Vaada karo", which highlights climate change and urges listeners to work at saving...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games