Bollywood Singer Dev Negi's new song "Mental", poster out now!

MUMBAI: The new Album song “Mental” poster has finally released, featuring "Yaariyan" fame actor Dev Sharma alongside Priti Goswami, Directed by Rajiv S Ruia and sung by the talented singer Dev Negi who have not just contributed music in the industry but also have given major hits through his soothing voice. The Song "Mental" is written by Kumar and composed by Vivek Kar which is presented by Sunshine Music. The Poster is already out and the song will be releasing soon.

The poster of the song “Mental” looks amazing which gives us complete party vibes and also reveals that the song is shot on the beach and definitely can be the party anthem of the season. The male lead of the song Dev Sharma was first seen in the movie “Yaariyan” in 2014, followed by films like “Heropanti” and “Muzaffar Nagar”, fro the films he has won the hearts of the audience with his acting skills and now will be seen in the song “Mental” opposite Priti Goswami. This song is directed by the ace director Rajiv S Ruia who has also given many blockbusters films like “My Friend Ganesha- Part 1,2 & 3”, “Chor Bazaari”, “Vitthal” and has now collaborated with the young and talented team which also includes the singer Dev Negi who has a number of chartbuster songs in his hit list like “Badri ki Dulhania”, “Sweety Tera Drama”, “Chalti hai kya 9 se 12” and the list goes on. Dev Negi never disappointed his fans whatever he does make their feet dance and now “Mental” which has surely created excitement among the fans.

All these talented personalities have come together and put their efforts and talents hoping to make this song a huge hit and now all are eagerly waiting for the release date and the teaser of the song to be out soon.