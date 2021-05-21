Bollywood Singer Dev Negi's new song "Mental", poster out now!

MUMBAI: The new Album song “Mental” poster has finally released, featuring "Yaariyan" fame actor Dev Sharma alongside Priti Goswami, Directed by Rajiv S Ruia and sung by the talented singer Dev Negi who have not just contributed music in the industry but also have given major hits through his soothing voice. The Song "Mental" is written by Kumar and composed by Vivek Kar which is presented by Sunshine Music. The Poster is already out and the song will be releasing soon.
The poster of the song “Mental” looks amazing which gives us complete party vibes and also reveals that the song is shot on the beach and definitely can be the party anthem of the season. The male lead of the song Dev Sharma was first seen in the movie “Yaariyan” in 2014, followed by films like “Heropanti” and “Muzaffar Nagar”, fro the films he has won the hearts of the audience with his acting skills and now will be seen in the song “Mental” opposite Priti Goswami. This song is directed by the ace director Rajiv S Ruia who has also given many blockbusters films like “My Friend Ganesha- Part 1,2 & 3”, “Chor Bazaari”, “Vitthal” and has now collaborated with the young and talented team which also includes the singer Dev Negi who has a number of chartbuster songs in his hit list like “Badri ki Dulhania”, “Sweety Tera Drama”, “Chalti hai kya 9 se 12” and the list goes on. Dev Negi never disappointed his fans whatever he does make their feet dance and now “Mental” which has surely created excitement among the fans.
All these talented personalities have come together and put their efforts and talents hoping to make this song a huge hit and now all are eagerly waiting for the release date and the teaser of the song to be out soon.
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched YouTube channel - Radio Cityread more
MUMBAI: Audio sharing platform PocketFM is in expansion mode and plans to expand its product and read more
MUMBAI: TuneCore, the world’s leading independent digital music distributor has expanded its grouread more
MUMBAI: With the aim to enhance brand offerings and solutions, Famous Studios – an iconic Bollywread more
MUMBAI: NTIA responds to lifting of restrictions enabling indoor service in hospitality & theread more
MUMBAI: In this current pandemic times, the rapid spread of the virus has created a lot of havoc around our country, and to eradicate this negativity...read more
MUMBAI: As she always been in to exploring of fresh horizons of possibilities, she is now scaling her skills in “Bollywood” her first debut in the...read more
Mumbai: Summer is here and our favorite tracks are on stake in a battle that promises to be truly fierce. Vh1 India has always been the one stop...read more
MUMBAI: The new Album song “Mental” poster has finally released, featuring "Yaariyan" fame actor Dev Sharma alongside Priti Goswami, Directed by...read more
MUMBAI: 21st century Pop Icons BTS’ released their new single “Butter” today. The official music video accompanying the song is also available now...read more